30 Christmas Songs to Spruce Up Your Holiday Playlist

The holiday season is here, and it’s time to fill your home with festive cheer! While decorating your Christmas tree or cozying up with a warm drink, nothing sets the mood quite like the perfect holiday playlist. From timeless classics to modern hits, here’s a roundup of 30 Christmas songs guaranteed to spread joy and bring back warm memories this festive season.
Classic Christmas Songs
1. Do They Know It’s Christmas? — Band Aid (1984)
A touching tune that reminds us of the true spirit of Christmas: giving and compassion.
2. Last Christmas — Wham! (1984)
This bittersweet classic is a must for any holiday playlist.
3. Jingle Bell Rock — Bobby Helms (1957)
Catchy and upbeat, this is a quintessential Christmas party favorite.
4. O Holy Night — Adolphe Adam, Rolando Villazón, and Xavier de Maistre (1847)
A soulful piece perfect for a quiet and reflective holiday moment.
5. Blue Christmas — Elvis Presley (1957)
Elvis adds a melancholic charm to the holiday season with this timeless track.
6. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas — Judy Garland (1944)
First sung in Meet Me in St. Louis, this classic captures the heartwarming essence of the season.
7. All I Want for Christmas Is You — Vince Vance & The Valiants (1989)
Before Mariah Carey’s version, this one made its mark with its catchy, heartfelt melody.
8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — Gene Autry (1949)
The ultimate Christmas tale wrapped in a delightful tune.
9. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! — Vaughn Monroe (1945)
This jazzy favorite is perfect for snowy winter evenings.
10. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree — Brenda Lee (1958)
A lively classic for trimming the tree or hosting a holiday gathering.
11. Baby It’s Cold Outside — Dean Martin (1949)
A cozy duet that’s become synonymous with the winter season.
12. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer — Elmo & Patsy (1979)
A humorous take on Christmas traditions that’s sure to bring a chuckle.
13. Wonderful Christmastime — Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney delivers a cheerful tune that celebrates holiday joy.
14. Feliz Navidad — José Feliciano (1970)
A vibrant and bilingual song that has become a global Christmas anthem.
15. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) — Darlene Love (1963)
This soulful hit is a beautiful reminder of love and togetherness during the holidays.
Modern Christmas Songs
16. Santa Tell Me — Ariana Grande (2014)
A playful and romantic tune that has quickly become a modern holiday staple.
17. 8 Days of Christmas — Destiny’s Child (2001)
This R&B Christmas hit is perfect for fans of holiday groove.
18. Christmas Tree Farm — Taylor Swift (2019)
Inspired by Taylor’s own childhood memories, this track captures the magic of the season.
19. A Nonsense Christmas — Sabrina Carpenter (2024)
A fresh, whimsical track adding a fun twist to holiday tunes.
20. This Christmas — Chris Brown (2007)
Chris Brown’s soulful vocals breathe new life into this holiday favorite.
21. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas — Michael Bublé (2011)
Michael Bublé’s warm voice makes this classic feel new again.
22. DJ Play a Christmas Song — Cher (2023)
Cher’s iconic voice adds an edgy, modern flair to the Christmas genre.
23. All I Want for Christmas Is You — Mariah Carey (1994)
The undisputed queen of Christmas gives us the ultimate holiday anthem.
24. Merry Christmas — Ed Sheeran and Elton John (2021)
A festive collaboration celebrating love and joy.
25. Cozy Little Christmas — Katy Perry (2020)
Katy Perry’s holiday song is as warm and fuzzy as a Christmas sweater.
26. Bring Me Love — John Legend (2018)
A smooth, jazzy track perfect for intimate holiday gatherings.
27. I’ll Be Home for Christmas — Camila Cabello (2021)
Camila’s heartfelt rendition of this classic is a standout.
28. Hallelujah — Pentatonix (2016)
This a cappella masterpiece adds a heavenly touch to the holiday spirit.
29. You Make It Feel Like Christmas — Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton (2017)
A charming duet that captures the essence of holiday romance.
30. Snowman — Sia (2017)
Sia’s enchanting song brings a fresh, whimsical vibe to modern Christmas music.
Whether you’re a fan of timeless classics or modern hits, this playlist has something for everyone. So, turn up the volume, let the music fill your home, and enjoy a season full of festive cheer!
