Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

30 Christmas Songs to Spruce Up Your Holiday Playlist

The holiday season is here, and it’s time to fill your home with festive cheer! While decorating your Christmas tree or cozying up with a warm drink, nothing sets the mood quite like the perfect holiday playlist.

30 Christmas Songs to Spruce Up Your Holiday Playlist

The holiday season is here, and it’s time to fill your home with festive cheer! While decorating your Christmas tree or cozying up with a warm drink, nothing sets the mood quite like the perfect holiday playlist. From timeless classics to modern hits, here’s a roundup of 30 Christmas songs guaranteed to spread joy and bring back warm memories this festive season.

Classic Christmas Songs

1. Do They Know It’s Christmas? — Band Aid (1984)

A touching tune that reminds us of the true spirit of Christmas: giving and compassion.

2. Last Christmas — Wham! (1984)

This bittersweet classic is a must for any holiday playlist.

3. Jingle Bell Rock — Bobby Helms (1957)

Catchy and upbeat, this is a quintessential Christmas party favorite.

4. O Holy Night — Adolphe Adam, Rolando Villazón, and Xavier de Maistre (1847)

A soulful piece perfect for a quiet and reflective holiday moment.

5. Blue Christmas — Elvis Presley (1957)

Elvis adds a melancholic charm to the holiday season with this timeless track.

6. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas — Judy Garland (1944)

First sung in Meet Me in St. Louis, this classic captures the heartwarming essence of the season.

7. All I Want for Christmas Is You — Vince Vance & The Valiants (1989)

Before Mariah Carey’s version, this one made its mark with its catchy, heartfelt melody.

8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — Gene Autry (1949)

The ultimate Christmas tale wrapped in a delightful tune.

9. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! — Vaughn Monroe (1945)

This jazzy favorite is perfect for snowy winter evenings.

10. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree — Brenda Lee (1958)

A lively classic for trimming the tree or hosting a holiday gathering.

11. Baby It’s Cold Outside — Dean Martin (1949)

A cozy duet that’s become synonymous with the winter season.

12. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer — Elmo & Patsy (1979)

A humorous take on Christmas traditions that’s sure to bring a chuckle.

13. Wonderful Christmastime — Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney delivers a cheerful tune that celebrates holiday joy.

14. Feliz Navidad — José Feliciano (1970)

A vibrant and bilingual song that has become a global Christmas anthem.

15. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) — Darlene Love (1963)

This soulful hit is a beautiful reminder of love and togetherness during the holidays.

Modern Christmas Songs

16. Santa Tell Me — Ariana Grande (2014)

A playful and romantic tune that has quickly become a modern holiday staple.

17. 8 Days of Christmas — Destiny’s Child (2001)

This R&B Christmas hit is perfect for fans of holiday groove.

18. Christmas Tree Farm — Taylor Swift (2019)

Inspired by Taylor’s own childhood memories, this track captures the magic of the season.

19. A Nonsense Christmas — Sabrina Carpenter (2024)

A fresh, whimsical track adding a fun twist to holiday tunes.

20. This Christmas — Chris Brown (2007)

Chris Brown’s soulful vocals breathe new life into this holiday favorite.

21. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas — Michael Bublé (2011)

Michael Bublé’s warm voice makes this classic feel new again.

22. DJ Play a Christmas Song — Cher (2023)

Cher’s iconic voice adds an edgy, modern flair to the Christmas genre.

23. All I Want for Christmas Is You — Mariah Carey (1994)

The undisputed queen of Christmas gives us the ultimate holiday anthem.

24. Merry Christmas — Ed Sheeran and Elton John (2021)

A festive collaboration celebrating love and joy.

25. Cozy Little Christmas — Katy Perry (2020)

Katy Perry’s holiday song is as warm and fuzzy as a Christmas sweater.

26. Bring Me Love — John Legend (2018)

A smooth, jazzy track perfect for intimate holiday gatherings.

27. I’ll Be Home for Christmas — Camila Cabello (2021)

Camila’s heartfelt rendition of this classic is a standout.

28. Hallelujah — Pentatonix (2016)

This a cappella masterpiece adds a heavenly touch to the holiday spirit.

29. You Make It Feel Like Christmas — Gwen Stefani ft. Blake Shelton (2017)

A charming duet that captures the essence of holiday romance.

30. Snowman — Sia (2017)

Sia’s enchanting song brings a fresh, whimsical vibe to modern Christmas music.

Whether you’re a fan of timeless classics or modern hits, this playlist has something for everyone. So, turn up the volume, let the music fill your home, and enjoy a season full of festive cheer!

Read More : Band Bajaane Waalo Ka Viral Video: ‘Laila Main Laila’ Song And Baraatis Started Asking For Their Contact Number

Filed under

Christmas Christmas songs holidays

Advertisement

Also Read

Protests Erupt In Katra Over Proposed Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Protests Erupt In Katra Over Proposed Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: A Legacy Of Classical Music And Connection With A New Generation

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: A Legacy Of Classical Music And Connection With A New Generation

Argentine President Demands Release Of Detained Soldier in Venezuela

Argentine President Demands Release Of Detained Soldier in Venezuela

Elon Musk And Sundar Pichai React To Jasprit Bumrah’s Witty Press Conference Remark

Elon Musk And Sundar Pichai React To Jasprit Bumrah’s Witty Press Conference Remark

Nigeria Violence: Church Member, Two Children Killed, Homes Set Ablaze After Church Changes LGBTQ Policies

Nigeria Violence: Church Member, Two Children Killed, Homes Set Ablaze After Church Changes LGBTQ Policies

Entertainment

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

Laapataa Ladies Eliminated From Oscars 2025 Race, THIS Hindi Film Is On The Shortlist

Laapataa Ladies Eliminated From Oscars 2025 Race, THIS Hindi Film Is On The Shortlist

Who Is Matilda Djerf ? Influencer Responds to Workplace Misconduct Claims After Toilet-Scrubbing and Body Shaming Accusations

Who Is Matilda Djerf ? Influencer Responds to Workplace Misconduct Claims After Toilet-Scrubbing and Body

Pragya Nagra’s Viral Video: Malayalam Actress Back In Spotlight By INSTA POST – Watch HERE!

Pragya Nagra’s Viral Video: Malayalam Actress Back In Spotlight By INSTA POST – Watch HERE!

Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media On Fire – Watch Now!

Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox