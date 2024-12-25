Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
we-woman

After Rupee Hits Record Low, Juhi Chawla’s Shocking Post Resurfaces, Internet Reacts Hilariously

Amid the discussions, a humorous 2013 tweet by Juhi Chawla resurfaced, leaving the internet in splits. In her tweet, she jokingly commented about the rupee’s fall, comparing it to her "underwear," which sparked widespread amusement.

After Rupee Hits Record Low, Juhi Chawla’s Shocking Post Resurfaces, Internet Reacts Hilariously

The Indian rupee has recently hit a record low of Rs 85.16 against the US dollar, sparking widespread discussions and memes across social media. Adding to the amusement, an old tweet from actress Juhi Chawla about a previous dip in the rupee’s value has resurfaced, sending the internet into fits of laughter.

Rupee Hits Record Low: What’s Behind the Decline?

On December 24, 2024, the rupee fell by 5 paise, reaching a new low of Rs 85.16 against the US dollar. This sharp decline is attributed to a stronger US dollar and continued foreign capital outflows. The rupee’s recent depreciation has accelerated, with the drop from Rs 84 to Rs 85 occurring in just two months, compared to the slower pace of previous declines.

This depreciation is part of a broader trend, with several Asian currencies, including the Korean won, Malaysian ringgit, and Indonesian rupiah, also facing pressure. The rupee’s struggles are linked to both global challenges, like a strong US dollar, and domestic issues such as India’s slowing economic growth, a widening trade deficit, and weaker capital inflows.

Juhi Chawla’s 2013 Tweet Goes Viral Again

While the rupee’s fall sparked a flurry of memes, it was a tweet from Juhi Chawla in 2013 that stole the spotlight. In the tweet, she humorously commented on the rupee’s previous dip, saying, “Thank God, Apun ke underwear ka naam ‘Dollar’ hai. ‘Rupee’ hota to baar baar girta rehta!!” (Thank God, my underwear is named ‘Dollar.’ If it were ‘Rupee,’ it would keep falling!)

The tweet, which was originally posted when the Congress government was in power, quickly went viral again, with people finding it amusing in the context of the current financial situation. Many were surprised by the unexpected humor from the veteran actress.

The Internet Reacts

Juhi’s old tweet has sparked a mix of nostalgic amusement and surprise, with social media users reacting hilariously to the resurfaced comment. Many have found it a perfect fit for the current moment, given the rupee’s continued decline and the ongoing global economic challenges.

As the rupee’s value continues to fall, the humorous remark from Juhi Chawla adds some light-hearted relief to a serious economic issue, reminding everyone that even in tough times, laughter can provide some comfort.

JUHI CHAWLA Rupee

