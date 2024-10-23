Australia, New Zealand New Skills In-Demand For Foreign Workers

If you're an Indian seeking employment in Australia or New Zealand, be aware of significant changes coming to the occupation classification systems for foreign worker visas.

Changes in skill requirements

If you’re an Indian seeking employment in Australia or New Zealand, be aware of significant changes coming to the occupation classification systems for foreign worker visas. The Australian Bureau of Statistics and Statistics New Zealand recently announced that they will replace the joint Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) with separate systems tailored to each country’s labor market. This shift marks the end of the joint classification that has been in use since 2006.

Key Dates for Implementation

New Zealand: The new National Occupation List (NOL) will be effective from November 20, 2024.

The new National Occupation List (NOL) will be effective from November 20, 2024. Australia: The Occupation Standard Classification for Australia (OSCA) will launch on December 6, 2024.

Reasons for the Change

Officials from both countries have stated that the growing distinctions between their labor markets necessitated separate classifications. Australian Statistician Dr. David Gruen and New Zealand Government Statistician Mark Sowden emphasized that as the labor markets have become more diverse, a unified classification system is no longer sufficient. They believe the new, country-specific lists will better reflect the current labor demands while maintaining some level of comparability.

Changes to New Zealand’s Occupation List

New Zealand has already made updates to its NOL, which succeeded ANZSCO on October 8, 2024. Notable changes include:

Removal of the ECG technician category (311222).

Reclassification of medical pre-analytical technicians from 311223 to 311222.

Update of the clinical perfusionist code from 311224 to 311223.

Elimination of the duplicate Dementia Navigator category (411313).

Impact on Foreign Workers

For foreign workers, including Indians, the new classification systems will introduce several changes:

Tailored Visa Processes: The new systems will provide more accurate and updated occupation lists, streamlining the visa application process and clarifying immigration pathways for individuals whose skills align with the classifications. Better Skill Recognition: Each country will focus on sectors facing labor shortages. For instance, if New Zealand needs more healthcare professionals or Australia requires IT experts, securing visas in these fields will likely become easier. Maintained Trans-Tasman Recognition: Despite the introduction of separate systems, qualifications will still be recognized across both countries, facilitating easier movement for workers. Revised Skill Requirements: Updates to skill levels and job codes will occur. Those in sectors like healthcare should stay informed about reclassifications and code modifications.

Understanding Occupation Classifications

An occupation classification is a system that organizes jobs based on the type of work and required skills. These classifications assist in managing labor markets by assigning standard codes to similar occupations, including:

Job Grouping: Categorization by sector, such as healthcare, IT, and construction.

Categorization by sector, such as healthcare, IT, and construction. Skill Levels: Information on required qualifications for each job.

Information on required qualifications for each job. Unique Codes: Reference codes assigned to every occupation.

Reference codes assigned to every occupation. Labor Market Data: Data on job trends, which help inform immigration and economic policies.

Importance for Indian Job Applicants

Indian workers looking to apply for visas to Australia or New Zealand should pay close attention to the new classification systems. Here are some essential points to consider: