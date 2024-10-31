Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, Timing, Traditions, Meaning, History, And Importance Of Bhai Phonta

Bhai Dooj, celebrated on the second day of the bright fortnight in Kartika, is an important Hindu festival that follows Diwali. Known by various names such as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, and Bhai Phonta, it highlights the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, much like Raksha Bandhan.

Bhai Dooj Date and Timing

Date : November 3, 2024 (Sunday)

: November 3, 2024 (Sunday) Aparahna Time : 01:32 PM to 03:29 PM (Duration: 1 Hour 57 Minutes)

: 01:32 PM to 03:29 PM (Duration: 1 Hour 57 Minutes) Yama Dwitiya : Also falls on Sunday, November 3, 2024

: Also falls on Sunday, November 3, 2024 Dwitiya Tithi Begins : 03:51 PM on November 2, 2024

: 03:51 PM on November 2, 2024 Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 05:35 PM on November 3, 2024

Celebrations of Bhai Dooj

In northern India, particularly in regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the festival is known as Bhaiya Dooj. In Nepal, it is celebrated as Bhai Teeka and is considered the second most important festival after Dashain. The Maithil community, along with various ethnic groups, honors the occasion with vibrant traditions, including the application of a colorful seven-layered Tika on their brothers’ foreheads.

In Bengal, the festival is called Bhai Phonta, celebrated mainly in West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh, while in Odisha, it is referred to as Bhai Jiuntia. Among Marathi, Gujarati, and Konkani communities, it’s celebrated as Bhau Beej or Bhav Bij. Other regional names include Yamadwitheya or Yamadvitiya, which connect the festival to the myth of Yama, the god of Death, visiting his sister Yamuna.

History and Significance

The origins of Bhai Dooj are often linked to the story of Lord Krishna visiting his sister Subhadra after defeating the demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed Krishna with sweets and applied a tilaka on his forehead, which symbolizes love and protection.

On this day, sisters invite their brothers for a hearty meal, featuring their favorite dishes and sweets. The festivities can vary across regions, but the essence remains the same: sisters pray for their brothers’ well-being, and brothers offer blessings in return. The ceremony often includes performing aarti and applying a red tika, representing a sister’s heartfelt wishes for her brother’s long life.

Bhai Dooj serves as a beautiful reminder of the bonds that tie siblings together, showcasing love, protection, and mutual respect. As families come together to celebrate this festival, they not only honor their shared histories but also create lasting memories.

