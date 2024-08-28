Boche Food Express Train Hotel Hosts Thrilling Chicken Biryani Contest In Coimbatore

The competition drew considerable attention with a tantalizing challenge: eat six plates of Biryani in just 30 minutes to win Rs 1 lakh. The newly launched Boche Food Express train hotel, located at the Coimbatore Railway station campus, has quickly become a popular spot for food lovers. (Read more below)

Hundreds of food enthusiasts from Kerala and Coimbatore gathered at the Boche Food Express train hotel on Wednesday to participate in an exciting Chicken Biryani contest.

The competition drew considerable attention with a tantalizing challenge: eat six plates of Biryani in just 30 minutes to win Rs 1 lakh. The newly launched Boche Food Express train hotel, located at the Coimbatore Railway station campus, has quickly become a popular spot for food lovers.

The event saw a lively crowd, including both men and women, flocking to the Coimbatore railway station to test their appetite and culinary endurance. According to the hotel’s owner, the contest was proving to be immensely popular, with a growing number of participants.

The contest is set to run until Thursday morning due to the overwhelming response. “We are hosting a Biryani contest where participants who can finish six plates will win Rs 1 lakh. For those who manage four plates, there is a prize of Rs 50,000, and three plates will earn Rs 25,000. Currently, 400 people have registered, and more are still arriving. We anticipate the competition will continue until morning,” the owner stated.

Looking ahead, the owner hinted at future contests, including one for Masala Dosa. “We prepared 1,000 plates of Biryani for this event, and our kitchen operates 24 hours, allowing us to prepare more as needed. We plan to host a new contest every month, with Masala Dosa potentially being next,” he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Watch: British Woman Becomes UK’s Oldest Skydiver At 102, Internet Stunned