Watch: British Woman Becomes UK’s Oldest Skydiver At 102, Internet Stunned

Proving the line, that 'age is just a number' true, a British woman Manette Baillie has recently become country's oldest skydiver at the age of 102.

Proving the line, that ‘age is just a number’ true, a British woman named Manette Baillie has recently become country’s oldest skydiver at the age of 102.

On her 102nd birthday, she took a daring leap from 7,000 feet during a skydive organized at Beccles Airfield.

As per video shared by Daily Mail, it showed Baillie making the jump with her instructor, capturing the breathtaking blue sky and panoramic views as she descends and lands smoothly. Later, she described the experience as “wonderful.”

Watch This Wholesome Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

While sharing the video, the daily mail wrote “A 102-year-old woman celebrated her birthday by jumping out of a small plane. Manette Baillie became Britain’s oldest skydiver after completing a 7,000-foot dive.”

Later, the video quickly gained traction on social media, where users praised Baillie’s bravery, saying “Wow .. I m so happy for her .. I really don’t have this courage.”

Another echoing similar sentiments said “I’m half her age and I feel my bones creaking just watching this! Good for her.”

Also Read: Did You Know, Brain Can Store Multiple Copies Of Memory: New Study

Later, third user praising for the ability to fulfill at this age said “Very brave. How wonderful to fulfill your dream at that age.”

Recounting her experience at BBC Radio Suffolk Ballie said “It was a bit scary. I must admit I shut my eyes very firmly. I just want other people who are getting towards 80 and 90 not to give up anything. Just keep going. I’ve been so lucky to be fit and well that I’ve got to do something with it, that’s really the back of it.”

Must Read: Vinesh Phogat Awarded Gold Medal By Haryana Khap: “Fight Has Just Begun”