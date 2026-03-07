LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Boy Proposes To Girl From Below Her Balcony With His Family And Friends; Viral Video Wins Hearts Online | WATCH

A heartwarming proposal video is going viral on social media, showing a man planning a grand surprise for his girlfriend with the help of his entire family and friends.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 7, 2026 18:39:08 IST

A heartwarming proposal video is going viral on social media, showing a man planning a grand surprise for his girlfriend with the help of his entire family and friends. The man gathered a large group of relatives and loved ones outside the girl’s house and danced enthusiastically to the Bollywood song Tenu Leke before popping the big question.

The wholesome moment, captured on camera, has left netizens praising the thoughtful and filmy gesture.

Filmy-Style Proposal With Family

In the viral clip, the man is seen standing below his girlfriend’s balcony while his family members and friends join him in a lively dance performance. As the popular track Tenu Leke Main Javanga plays in the background, the group performs coordinated dance steps, turning the proposal into a celebratory event.

The woman watches the scene from her balcony, visibly surprised by the elaborate gesture. As the music and dancing continue, the man eventually expresses his feelings and proposes to her in front of the cheering crowd. The romantic setup quickly turns into a joyful celebration as everyone around applauds the moment.

Netizens Praise The Romantic Gesture

The video has gained significant traction online, with social media users calling the proposal “adorable,” “wholesome,” and “straight out of a Bollywood movie.” Many viewers admired the effort the man put into involving his family and friends in such a special moment.

Several users commented that the woman must be “very special” for someone to plan such a grand surprise proposal. Others praised the supportive families on both sides, saying the gesture reflected not just love between the couple but also the warmth of their families.

The clip continues to circulate widely across social media platforms, with viewers celebrating the romantic and joyful proposal that turned an ordinary evening into a memorable event.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 6:39 PM IST
