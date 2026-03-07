Who Is Madhu Raju? TikToker Deletes Instagram After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

TikToker Madhu Raju, known for sharing dance videos on social media, has landed in controversy after a clip showing him dancing at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. went viral online.

The video shows Raju performing a dance routine at the historic memorial along with a woman. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing strong criticism from users who called the act disrespectful, given the significance of the memorial dedicated to those who served during World War II.

Amid the backlash, Raju has now deleted his Instagram account. As of now, neither he nor the woman seen in the video has publicly addressed the controversy.

Who Is Madhu Raju?

Madhu Raju is a social media content creator who gained popularity for posting dance videos on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. His content largely features choreographed performances and collaborations with other creators.

However, the recent video filmed at the World War II Memorial has put him under scrutiny, with many users questioning the decision to shoot a dance video at a site considered a place of remembrance and respect.

Madhu Raju! Dallas based (of course)! 🙈🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/3CdGjXOQTl — Vikas Chowdhry (@english_august) March 5, 2026

Social Media Reacts With Outrage

Several social media users criticised the video after it went viral. One user wrote on X, “This is the World War II Memorial in Washington DC. Some places deserve respect, not socially awkward TikTok dances.”

This is the World War II Memorial in #WashingtonDC Some places deserve respect, not the IT department making socially awkward TikTok dances.

They ALL have to go back. @CyberGreen09 pic.twitter.com/FyTdcaDJC4 — The Repatriator (@DrRepatriator) March 5, 2026

Another post read, “Your ancestors died so Indians could dance on the WW2 memorial.”

My great uncle died on the Indianapolis. This is highly offensive to me. These are not Americans. — Katynunya222 (@katynunya222) March 5, 2026

A third user commented that the act was “extremely disrespectful to all Americans and their families who served in the armed forces and as civilians during World War II.”

Speculation Over Woman In Viral Video

While the identity of the woman seen dancing with Raju has not been officially confirmed, some social media users claim she could be singer Manisha Eerabathini. On her Instagram account, she has previously shared several dance videos featuring Madhu Raju.

However, neither Raju nor Eerabathini has issued any statement regarding the viral video or the backlash so far.

