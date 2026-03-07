Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 delivers explosive action and patriotic intensity as Ranveer Singh plays a relentless spy chasing revenge, while R. Madhavan emerges as a calm yet dangerous antagonist, setting up a gripping “Beast and Badla” mission packed with suspense and high-stakes conflict.

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Goes Viral: Ranveer Singh Sparks Social Media Frenzy Ahead of March 19 Release
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Goes Viral: Ranveer Singh Sparks Social Media Frenzy Ahead of March 19 Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 7, 2026 12:32:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

The highest point of our adrenaline levels has been reached while our current situation represents the most critical moment. The trailer for Dhurandhar 2 has finally dropped, and it is a high-octane masterclass in patriotic fervor and gritty retribution.

The footage presents a cinematic battle between two powerhouses through the spine-chilling declaration, which states, “Pakistan ka mustakbil ab Hindustan dekh lega.” The sequel, which director Aditya Dhar has created, expands its world but also deepens the emotional damage experienced by its main characters. 

The ‘Beast and Badla’ mission represents an intense experience that will establish a new standard for contemporary Indian spy thrillers.

You Might Be Interested In

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Performance

Ranveer Singh sheds his flamboyant persona to embody a relentless tactical operative who pursues his single haunted past.

In Dhurandhar 2, his performance exceeds standard action expectations because he shows a character who reaches his limits and becomes a “beast” that fights in battle.

The trailer shows his physical changes and his performance of dialogue, which combines a rough delivery style with elements of controlled yet powerful sound.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

Singh’s character in this movie works as a spy who operates during secret missions, which creates a feeling of urgent suspense throughout the revenge storyline. His chemistry with the ensemble cast suggests a high-stakes game where every move is dictated by a personal vendetta.

R. Madhavan’s Antagonist Role Impact

R Madhavan delivers his best performance as the main villain through his ability to maintain a terrifying calm throughout his role.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

His role in Dhurandhar 2 creates an advanced psychological battle system that transforms the film’s revenge theme into advanced strategic combat.

Madhavan shows his power to dominate the screen through his minimal eye movements, which create intense suspense that improves the film’s international political story.

The film establishes him as a strong military leader, which creates a battle between physical strength and deep beliefs that will decide the future of the subcontinent.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Dhar filmDhurandhar 2 storyDhurandhar 2 trailer reviewR Madhavan villain roleRanveer Singh Dhurandhar 2

RELATED News

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Teases Bollywood Debut; Fans Urge Sanjay Leela Bhansali And SS Rajamouli To Cast Her, Is A Big Indian Film Coming?

After Backlash, Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Previous Ticket Holders Offered Free Entry, Fans Surprised

Miss Germany Awards Finale 2026 In Munich: Venue Revealed, When And Where To Watch The Glamorous Showdown Live

MasterChef 2026 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya, Vikram Gandhe Win The Grand Cookery Show, Take Home Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

LATEST NEWS

UP Scholarship Status 2026: Direct Link to Check Application Status at scholarship.up.gov.in | Check Important Date, Official Updates

Top Selling Cars: February Records 24 Lakh Unit Sales, Maruti Suzuki Tops The Leaderboard — See Full List

Pet Owner And Senior Citizens Get Into A Scuffle Over Dog Urinating Near Walking Area At Bengaluru Apartment; CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Dr. Manju Lodha Launches ATLAS SkillTech University’s ‘NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship’

“He’s Human Too”: Glenn Phillips Fires Warning On Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IND vs NZ, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India Post GDS Merit List 2026 Out: Check State-Wise Results Here

Fact Check: Who Was The Girl Who Committed Suicide Over 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS?

IND vs NZ: Pitch Details Emerge Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final — Trouble For Sanju Samson?

OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: 7,500mAh Battery, Wireless Charging, And High Refresh Rate Display, Check All Features, Price And Launch Timeline

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

QUICK LINKS