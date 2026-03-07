Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate commerical cylinder Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Ajinkya Gandhe dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate commerical cylinder Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Ajinkya Gandhe dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate commerical cylinder Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Ajinkya Gandhe dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate commerical cylinder Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Ajinkya Gandhe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate commerical cylinder Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Ajinkya Gandhe dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate commerical cylinder Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Ajinkya Gandhe dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate commerical cylinder Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Ajinkya Gandhe dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate commerical cylinder Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Ajinkya Gandhe
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

The trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has sparked excitement, teasing an intense spy-thriller with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. Set from Lyari to Ladakh, the sequel expands the story with powerful action, emotional conflict and a pan-India release in five languages on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Delayed to March 6 Ahead of Record-Breaking Sequel Release
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Delayed to March 6 Ahead of Record-Breaking Sequel Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 7, 2026 11:06:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

The present state of the film industry experiences excitement because the Dhurandhar 2 trailer and its new name Dhurandhar The Revenge have been released.

The high-octane sequel to the 2025 blockbuster movie presents a new definition for Indian cinema as it creates a spy-thriller experience which viewers have never seen before.

The trailer shows a personal battle between two people who want revenge after their first installment achieved massive success by earning more than ₹1,300 crore.

You Might Be Interested In

The full story which starts at Lyari’s rough streets and ends at Ladakh’s snowy peaks shows a technical achievement that combines emotional storytelling with constant fight scenes in preparation for a major movie release on March 19 2026.

Cinematic Evolution and Plot Expansion

The trailer displays how Hamza Ali Mazari develops through his character journey which Jaskirat Singh Rangi depicts with intense ferocity through his performance.



The first part showed his underworld activities in Karachi while the sequel shows his emergence as the “Sher-e-Baloch” after his predecessor’s death. The narrative expansion presents two elements which involve expanding story boundaries and showing an agent’s internal struggle during his most challenging moments.

The footage presents a strong cast which includes Sanjay Dutt as a tough police officer and Arjun Rampal as a dangerous enemy who creates a plot that makes it hard to tell good characters from bad ones because of international terrorist groups.

Technical Prowess and Distribution Strategy

The visual aspects of the film show its highest level of detail which represents the directorial style of Aditya Dhar through its color scheme that transitions from military battle sepia tones to pristine high-altitude operational whites.

The trailer shows that the film will be released in five languages across India because it will have a pan-India release which includes Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The makers of the sequel plan to deliver an all-encompassing cinematic experience through its estimated runtime of more than 210 minutes, which they dedicate to their film and its powerful Shashwat Sachdev score and its exclusive release period that follows other major film title delays.

Also Read: When will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release? Aditya Dhar Pushes Date From Holi 2026 As Fans Eagerly Wait For Part 2 Of The Spy Saga

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 11:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya Dhar filmAkshaye KhannaDhurandhar 2 The Revenge trailerDhurandhar sequelranveer singhspy thriller movie

RELATED News

After Backlash, Karan Aujla Announces Mumbai 2.0 Concert, Previous Ticket Holders Offered Free Entry, Fans Surprised

Miss Germany Awards Finale 2026 In Munich: Venue Revealed, When And Where To Watch The Glamorous Showdown Live

MasterChef 2026 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya, Vikram Gandhe Win The Grand Cookery Show, Take Home Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

‘Brief Congestion’: Organisers Refute Mismanagement Claims At Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert

“Women Like Her…”: Rapper Shanty Sharma’s Controversial ‘Rape Remark’ Amid Row Over Khushi Mukherjee’s Revealing Outfit

LATEST NEWS

What Happened At Dubai International Airport? Minor Incident Reported As US-Israel-Iran War Escalates — Check Details

Today’s Horoscope (March 7, 2026): Daily Astrological Predictions for Love, Career & Money | Check Your Zodiac Sign

WWE SmackDown Results (March 6): Cody Rhodes Wins WWE Undisputed Championship, Randy Orton Talks About Main Eventing WrestleMania 42

‘Monumental Choke Needed’: Dale Steyn Makes Bold Prediction For IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Iran Earthquake Today: 4.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Bandar Abbas Amid Escalating US-Iran-Israel Conflict

Lexus To Introduce New-Generation ES In India: Redesigned Exterior, Premium Interior And New Tech—Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

28 Year-Old Trichy Woman Kills Two Newborn Puppies by Smashing Them Against Wall After Neighbour Hits Her 3-Year-Old Son | Watch Horrific Viral Video

International Women’s Day 2026: What Is This Year’s Theme And Why Is It Important? Everything You Need To Know

IND vs NZ: Ahmedabad Hotel Prices Cross ₹1 Lakh Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Game in India?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

QUICK LINKS