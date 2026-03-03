When will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release? Aditya Dhar Pushes Date From Holi 2026 As Fans Eagerly Wait For Part 2 Of The Spy Saga

The Indian film industry is currently buzzing with intense speculation as the countdown for one of the most anticipated sequels of the decade begins. After the historic box office dominance of the first installment in 2025, director Aditya Dhar and lead star Ranveer Singh are returning with Dhurandhar The Revenge.

The film will have its global theatrical debut on March 19, 2026, but current cinema audiences are most interested in watching the official trailer.

The production houses Jio Studios and B62 Studios have maintained a strategic silence about the holiday launch despite social media rumors because they want to create a major impact when the footage officially releases.

Strategic Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Date Expectations

The latest reports from trade circles state that the Dhurandhar 2 trailer release date has moved to March 6, 2026, despite earlier industry reports predicting a March 3 launch date to match the Holi celebrations.

The director, Aditya Dhar, requested this tactical delay because he wanted to achieve “peak detailing” during the creation of the extensive VFX scenes, which would be combined with the final sound mixing by Shashwat Sachdev.

The makers of the project selected a direct digital release for this week to help them stay clear of both holiday-related distractions and the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals that will take place during the festive period.

The audience will get complete access to the fast-paced scenes that show Hamza breaking into the Karachi crime syndicate before the start of advance bookings.

Record-Breaking Cinematic Scope and Runtime

The technical specifications of the sequel have generated a major worldwide discussion that exceeds the excitement of the promotional material. Fact-based reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 is eyeing a monumental runtime of approximately 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes), which would position it as one of the longest Hindi films ever produced.

The long duration of the film exists to properly showcase the extensive cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, who will complete their roles in the final part of the espionage duology.

The trailer will act as the main driver, which enables the film to achieve success in both domestic and international markets as it prepares to compete with Yash’s Toxic at the box office.

Also Read: Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming