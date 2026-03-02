LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra's Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won't See Coming

Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

Honey marks Naveen Chandra’s first major release after a quiet theatrical run, now gaining attention on OTT. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the psychological horror blends superstition, poverty, and occult fears. Streaming on Sun NXT and Prime Video, it offers an intense, slow-burn experience at home.

Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Psychological Horror Finds New Life on Streaming
Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Psychological Horror Finds New Life on Streaming

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 2, 2026 08:25:22 IST

Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

The digital premiere of Naveen Chandra’s psychological horror-thriller Honey marks his first major release since the film’s silent theatrical distribution, which now begins its multi-platform streaming release.

The film, which Karuna Kumar directed, shows its new horror method because the main character’s superstitions and financial problems create the main sources of fear.

The film experienced low box office earnings during its initial theatrical run, but its streaming release on OTT platforms has created renewed interest among fans who enjoy both slow-paced stories and suspenseful cinematic experiences.

The film creates a terrifying viewing experience through its combination of occult elements and family-centered storytelling, which works best in home streaming environments.

Seamless Streaming and Platform Accessibility

The movie can be watched by viewers through multiple digital platforms, which enable them to access the content on their chosen streaming service. Honey is currently streaming on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video because both services reach viewers from regional networks and international broadcasting companies.

Sun NXT targets its main audience base, which consists of Telugu and Tamil speakers, while Prime Video provides the movie in multiple languages through its Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam dubs.

The dual-platform system enables users to watch the movie in high definition, which showcases its rural visual style that was restricted to theaters during its original release.

Intense Character Dynamics and Psychological Depth

Naveen Chandra delivers an exceptional performance which serves as the core element of the story through his depiction of a man who loses his sanity because of his struggles with extreme poverty and dangerous dark practices.

The story avoids the trap of mindless horror by grounding its stakes in the safety of a household where parental protection and supernatural obsession become dangerously blurred. The supporting performances of Divya Pillai and Baby Jayanni create emotional moments which increase the overall fearfulness of the film.

The film presents a distinctive approach to personal trauma experience through its focus on psychological decline rather than using loud visual effects, which makes it appealing to viewers who want deep content instead of shallow entertainment.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 8:25 AM IST
Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

