Home > Entertainment > The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vipul Amrutlal’s Film Roars Ahead, Delivering An Explosive Opening Surprise.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond opened amid legal battles and protests, earning ₹4.65 crore on Day 1. A temporary stay by Kerala High Court led to cancelled morning shows and confusion. Despite 10.2% occupancy, the ₹30 crore film recovered 11% of its budget.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 1, 2026 08:33:46 IST

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond had its theatrical release at a time when legal disputes and differing public views resulted in a chaotic situation.

The film, which Kamakhya Narayan Singh directed and Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced, reached its first-day net collection of approximately ₹4.65 crore. The last-minute legal problems brought about a strong show performance because the program achieved its initial day success through legal challenges that had emerged.

The sequel faced significant performance problems because the Kerala High Court issued a temporary stay, which the division bench finally lifted on Friday, thus leading to canceled morning shows and ticket buyer confusion at various locations.

Box Office Dynamics

The financial trajectory of this installment was dictated by a release schedule that experienced significant fluctuations. The controlled budget of ₹30 crore for the film resulted in an opening day occupancy that reached only 10.2% across the entire country.

The “Release Order,” which the producers issued after the court approved the order, led to delayed screening times for theaters in major metro areas such as Mumbai and Delhi because that order arrived after the court approval.

According to trade analysts who assess the film’s opening numbers, which show approximately 50% of its predecessor’s total revenue, the movie has established a stable base because it recovered 11% of its budget on its first day of release.

The absence of morning show income requires complete dependence on “word-of-mouth” to fill the revenue gap that has resulted from the missing morning show income.

Legal Controversy

The film encountered difficulties during its development because critics examined how it portrayed social issues and religious conversion practices.

The Kerala High Court initially imposed a 15-day stay, citing concerns over communal harmony and questioning the CBFC’s U/A certification. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah proved that the film shows specific social problems through his successful legal argument, which resulted in the special evening session court retracing its original decision.

The legal disputes created a situation that worked against both parties because the public dispute increased online exposure while the actual protests and movie theater closures in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi restricted the film’s box office revenue on its opening day.

Also Read: ‘Ikkis’ Arrives On OTT: Here’s When And Where To Stream Agastya Nanda And Dharmendra’s War Drama

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 8:33 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
