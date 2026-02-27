‘Ikkis’ Arrives On OTT: Here’s When And Where To Stream Agastya Nanda And Dharmendra’s War Drama

Ikkis: After completing its theatrical run, Ikkis has officially premiered on OTT. The war biopic, headlined by Agastya Nanda, is now streaming on Prime Video, expanding its reach to a wider digital audience. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film hit cinemas on January 1, 2026. On February 26, 2026, Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war drama Ikkis formally moved into its OTT release.

The project marks a significant milestone in Agastya’s early career, positioning him at the centre of a patriotic and emotionally charged narrative.

War Biopic On Param Vir Chakra Awardee

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award. The film traces his courage and sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, presenting a cinematic tribute to one of the nation’s most celebrated war heroes.

The ensemble cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Vivaan Shah, Simar Bhatia, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher and Rahul Dev in key roles. Backed by a strong screenplay and detailed war sequences, the film blends action with emotion.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Proud Grandfather Moment

Soon after watching the film, Amitabh Bachchan shared a deeply personal message on his blog, reflecting on Agastya’s journey from birth to the big screen. Recalling memories from the day his daughter Shweta was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for delivery, he wrote about holding his newborn grandson and wondering whether his eyes were blue.

Calling Agastya’s portrayal of Arun Khetarpal marked by “unfiltered honesty,” Bachchan emphasised that his praise came not as a grandfather but as a seasoned cinema viewer. He lauded the film’s writing, direction and presentation, adding that he was left teary-eyed with pride by the end.

With its OTT release on Prime Video, Ikkis is now set to reach a global audience, adding fresh momentum to Agastya Nanda’s rising career in Bollywood.

