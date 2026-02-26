LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Horror Returns: First Teaser For Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma Drops- What Fans Can Expect; Full Cast Details

MUBI drops first teaser for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma starring Hannah Einbinder & Gillian Anderson.

Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma. (Photo: X/@sapphicspielbrg )
Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma. (Photo: X/@sapphicspielbrg )

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 26, 2026 20:46:10 IST

MUBI has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, the highly anticipated third feature from filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun. The film, set for a theatrical release on August 7, is a meta homage to classic slasher franchises, exploring the long histories of sequels, reboots, and horror obsession.

Written and directed by Schoenbrun, the story follows a young filmmaker, played by Hannah Einbinder, tasked with reviving the fictional Camp Miasma horror series after years of declining popularity. Her work brings her into contact with the franchise’s original star, now a reclusive actress portrayed by Gillian Anderson.

As the two women navigate a blood-soaked world of desire and fear, their relationship grows increasingly intense and dangerous.

The ensemble cast also includes Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Zach Cherry, Sarah Sherman, Patrick Fischler, Dylan Baker, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Quintessa Swindell, Kevin McDonald, and Jack Haven, promising a mix of comedy, horror, and drama.

Fans of Jane Schoenbrun will recognize the filmmaker’s signature blend of psychological horror and coming-of-age themes from their previous works, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and I Saw the TV Glow. Schoenbrun has described this latest feature as a “sleepover classic” — a midnight odyssey designed to feel like a hidden gem discovered in the horror section of a video store.

Produced by Plan B Entertainment and financed by MUBI, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will see a wide international release, including North America, India, the U.K., Europe, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

With the teaser trailer now live, horror fans can expect a mix of suspense, dark humor, and thrilling slasher moments, all wrapped in Schoenbrun’s unique, genre-savvy storytelling style. The film promises a summer of terror, intrigue, and unforgettable performances from a stellar cast.

Watch the teaser for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma now, and mark your calendars for August 7, when the terror hits theaters worldwide.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 8:46 PM IST
Viral Video: Boy Lowered 40 Feet Into Narrow Well In Bihar To Rescue Trapped Baby Goat, Internet Reacts Says…

QUICK LINKS