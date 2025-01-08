According to eyewitness accounts, the elephant became agitated and charged into the crowd. A video captured the moment when the elephant tossed a man into the air.

Around 17 people were injured when an elephant went on a rampage during a temple festival procession in Putiyangadi on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the event.

According to eyewitness accounts, the elephant became agitated and charged into the crowd. A video captured the moment when the elephant tossed a man into the air. The man suffered severe injuries and was quickly taken to Aster MIMS Hospital in Kottakal for medical attention.

The elephant was eventually subdued with the assistance of its caretaker.

Check the viral video here: