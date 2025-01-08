Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Caught On Cam! Over Two Dozen Injured After Elephant Goes On A Rampage During A Festival In Kerala, Also Tosses A Man In Air

According to eyewitness accounts, the elephant became agitated and charged into the crowd. A video captured the moment when the elephant tossed a man into the air.

Caught On Cam! Over Two Dozen Injured After Elephant Goes On A Rampage During A Festival In Kerala, Also Tosses A Man In Air

Around 17 people were injured when an elephant went on a rampage during a temple festival procession in Putiyangadi on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the event.

According to eyewitness accounts, the elephant became agitated and charged into the crowd. A video captured the moment when the elephant tossed a man into the air. The man suffered severe injuries and was quickly taken to Aster MIMS Hospital in Kottakal for medical attention.

The elephant was eventually subdued with the assistance of its caretaker.

Check the viral video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

 

elephant kerala viral news

