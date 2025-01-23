Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden became the center of fascination as an endangered corpse flower, infamous for its foul odor and rare bloom, captivated thousands of visitors. The strikingly unique plant, affectionately named "Putricia," drew massive crowds eager to witness nature’s fleeting and pungent spectacle.

The rare blooming of an endangered corpse flower, known for its striking appearance and pungent odor reminiscent of decaying flesh, captivated hundreds of visitors at Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden on Thursday. The extraordinary event saw eager crowds lining up for hours to witness the spectacle and experience its infamous scent, often compared to gym socks and rotting garbage.

Meet “Putricia” – Sydney’s Star Attraction

Scientifically named Amorphophallus titanum, or bunga bangkai in Indonesian, the corpse flower is native to the rainforests of Sumatra. This particular specimen, affectionately named “Putricia” by her devoted fans, has garnered a cult following. The name is a playful blend of “putrid” and “Patricia,” with her admirers calling themselves “Putricians.”

For the past week, Putricia has been displayed in a dramatic setting at the Royal Botanic Garden, complete with mist from a humidifier and a purple curtain backdrop. This is the first time in 15 years that a corpse flower has bloomed at the garden, and the response has been overwhelming, with nearly 20,000 visitors coming to admire her unique charm.

Corpse Flower: A Rare and Slow Bloomer

The corpse flower is notorious for its rarity and infrequent blooms, which occur only once every 7–10 years in the wild. “The fact that they flower so rarely puts them at a disadvantage in the wild,” explained Sophie Daniel, the garden spokesperson and designer of Putricia’s gothic-inspired display. “When they bloom, they have to rely on the hope that another flower is blooming nearby since they cannot self-pollinate.”

Putricia arrived at the Royal Botanic Garden seven years ago. When her flower was first noticed in December, it measured just 25 centimeters (10 inches). By Thursday, she had grown to an impressive 1.6 meters (5 feet 3 inches), with her flower spike opening like a pleated skirt, revealing a deep burgundy center surrounded by curling yellow-green petals.

Corpse Flower Bloom: A Cultural Phenomenon

As anticipation built for Putricia’s bloom, the garden transformed into a lively scene reminiscent of a cultural event. Red carpets and velvet ropes gave the Victorian greenhouse the air of a rock concert, and the display was inspired by themes as varied as Queen Victoria’s funeral, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the works of director David Lynch.

Inside, visitors snapped selfies, leaned in for a sniff, and even bowed in reverence to the flower. On social media, the garden staff joined the frenzy, performing a viral dance to Chappell Roan’s summer hit HOT TO GO! against the stately backdrop of the plant.

Sophie Daniel speculated on Putricia’s magnetic appeal: “It’s difficult to pinpoint why she’s attracted such a following, but I think it’s the sense of reverence people feel in the presence of such an amazing living being.”

Online Fame and Community

Beyond the physical crowds, Putricia’s fame extended online. A 24/7 live stream of her bloom attracted nearly a million views within a week, sparking a flurry of memes, acronyms, and jokes. Fans coined terms like WWTF (We Watch The Flower), WDNRP (We Do Not Rush Putricia), and BBTB (Blessed Be The Bloom).

Social media users shared plans to visit the garden, knowing the bloom – and its associated stench – would last only 24 hours.

During her bloom, Putricia’s temperature rose to 37°C (100°F), helping to spread her scent further and attract pollinators like flies and carrion beetles. These insects mistake the flower for rotting meat, burrow inside, and lay eggs, facilitating the plant’s reproduction. Garden staff also took steps to hand-pollinate Putricia to help preserve her species.

The corpse flower is considered endangered, with only around 300 individuals left in the wild due to deforestation and habitat loss. Globally, fewer than 1,000 exist, including those in cultivation.

A Global Phenomenon

While Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden last hosted a corpse flower bloom 15 years ago, similar events have occurred elsewhere in Australia, including Melbourne and Adelaide. Each time, thousands of visitors flocked to witness the spectacle.

The titan arum has also bloomed in the United Kingdom, with a notable event at London’s Kew Gardens in June 2023. The plant first flowered outside its native Sumatra at Kew in 1889, marking the beginning of its global fascination.

