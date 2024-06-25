Do You Have Eagle Sharp Vision? Find 'C' in This Brain Teaser Within 5 Seconds

A brain Teaser that has been shared on Instagram and going viral claims that solving it would claim ‘perfect vision’. It basically is challenging the netizens to find the letter ‘C’ amidst plethora of lined up letter ‘O’. And the time given is only 5s.

The post was shared by the Instagram handle @brainteaser_hub with several hashtags ‘MathematicsChallenge’. And the text on the teaser reads, “If you can find ‘C’ in 5 seconds, your vision is perfect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Bajpai (@brainteaser_hub)

Netizens reaction:

One netizen claimed, “I found it 0.0000000001s Before I read ‘find c’.”

Another wrote, “I found it before I read the caption.”

“less than a second. It’s somewhere in the middle. More to the upper part on the right side,” posted a third.

The insta handle brainteaser usually posts mind boggling and head scratching posts, it constantly keeps it followers on toes by challenging them pretty pften.

