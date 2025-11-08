LIVE TV
Fact-Check: Viral Brahmapuri Tiger Attack Video Is AI-Generated, Officials Confirm

Fact-Check: Viral Brahmapuri Tiger Attack Video Is AI-Generated, Officials Confirm

Viral video of a tiger attacking a man in Brahmapuri, Chandrapur, Maharashtra is AI-generated and fake, says PIB. No such incident occurred. Authorities urge public to verify before sharing to avoid panic and misinformation.

Viral Tiger Attack Clip in Maharashtra Debunked as AI-Generated. (Photo: X/@PIBMumbai)
Viral Tiger Attack Clip in Maharashtra Debunked as AI-Generated. (Photo: X/@PIBMumbai)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 8, 2025 20:09:18 IST

Fact-Check: Viral Brahmapuri Tiger Attack Video Is AI-Generated, Officials Confirm

A video that went viral on social media over the past few days claimed to show a tiger attacking a man inside a forest guest house in Brahmapuri, Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The clip, reportedly showing the timestamp of October 31, 2025, at 6:42 am, depicts a man sitting on a chair when, out of the blue, a tiger pounces on him and drags him away, sparking panic and outrage among netizens.

But authorities have confirmed the video is fake and AI-generated. PIB Maharashtra released a statement on X stating there was no such incident at the Forest Guest House or anywhere else in the region. “A video is being shared widely on social media claiming to be CCTV footage from Brahmapuri, Chandrapur. The claim is #FAKE. The video is AI-generated and not an actual CCTV recording. Misleading AI-generated videos like this can create unnecessary panic among the public,” the post read.



The Chandrapur forest department further asserted that there were no recorded tiger attacks on the date mentioned in the video. A fact-check by independent fact-checkers such as NewsChecker deduced that the video had an 88–90% probability of being AI-generated with no credible news or official report in support of the alleged attack.

The above fake video only underlines the growing menace of AI-generated content, particularly about serious events such as wild animal attacks. Experts warn that such footage misinforms the public, creates baseless fear, and may even influence local wildlife conservation efforts.

The authorities have again requested citizens to verify any information from credible and official sources before posting anything on social media. The PIB cautioned again that forwarding unverified videos leads to spreading misinformation and panic.

There are several tiger reserves in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, and though genuine human-wildlife conflict exists, officials claim that this is not an incident that happened. The citizens have been advised to be watchful but believe only verified sources and not everything they come across on virtual media.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Woman Exposes Rapido Driver’s Fake App Scam Inflating Fares, What Happened Next Will Leave You Stunned

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 8:08 PM IST
