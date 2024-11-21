Girl Says Ex-BF Sends ₹1 Per Minute After Social Media Snub; Here’s What Happened Next

A woman claims her ex sends ₹1 every minute via Google Pay after she blocked him on all platforms. Her viral post sparked hilarious reactions and creative advice from netizens.

Breakups are messy, emotional, and, at times, weird. But one young woman’s story has shaken the very notion of persistence in the digital age. Imagine blocking an ex-boyfriend on virtually every platform-social media, messaging apps, even email-and finding him knocking at your proverbial door through an unexpected medium: Google Pay. Instead of sending those text messages or elaborate apologies, he’s sending ₹1 every minute on the dot. Yes, you read it right; a rupee per minute, turning heartbreak into hilarity and sparking a frenzy of reactions online.

The internet takes notice of everything. A young woman named Ayushi recently claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that her ex-boyfriend, after being blocked on all social media platforms, found a peculiar way to reach her—by sending ₹1 every single minute via Google Pay.

Ayushi’s post quickly gained traction as she humorously described her ex’s persistence, saying, “Blocked him from everywhere, now he is sending ₹1 on GPay every f***ing minute.” The bizarre yet amusing situation has sparked a wave of reactions online, turning Ayushi’s unusual story into a viral sensation.

According to Ayushi, after being restricted on messaging apps, her ex resorted to using Google Pay as his last-ditch effort to initiate contact. The small yet constant monetary transfers came with no messages, leaving her uncertain whether to be annoyed or amused.

While Ayushi didn’t explicitly express frustration, her light-hearted tone in sharing the story suggests she may be seeing the funny side of her ex’s persistence.

How Netizens Reacted

Netizens flooded Ayushi’s post with witty suggestions and commentary. Some users hilariously advised her to let the payments continue. One commented, “Don’t block him there; you’ll make ₹40,000+ in a month,” referencing the fact that a month has 43,800 minutes.

Another user added a strategy, saying, “Unblock after every 10k messages. Say hi. Block. Repeat process. Good luck!” Meanwhile, others shared similar experiences, with one man confessing, “I did the same thing. She just returned my money.”

On the flip side, a few users urged Ayushi to block him on Google Pay too, labeling the behavior as obsessive rather than endearing.

MUST READ | Unbelievable! Mini Rebel Robot Kidnaps 12 Giant Robots In China | WATCH