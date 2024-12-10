Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Google’s 2024 Search Trends: IPL, K-Dramas, And What Indians Searched the Most

Google’s search data highlights the diverse interests of Indian internet users. As we head into 2025, it will be interesting to see how these trends evolve.

Google’s 2024 Search Trends: IPL, K-Dramas, And What Indians Searched the Most

As 2024 comes to a close, Google is revealing what captured the attention of Indian internet users this year. From sports fever, with events like the IPL and the Olympics, to entertainment across multiple languages, Indians’ searches spanned a fascinating range of topics. Here’s a closer look at the top trending searches and topics that defined the year.

According to Google, billions of searches happen globally each day, with 15% of them being entirely new. In India, this year’s search trends showcased a mix of sports excitement, entertainment love, and curiosity across various topics.

1. Sports Fever: IPL and Beyond

Sports dominated the search trends this year, with the IPL topping the list. Indians also showed a strong interest in the T20 World Cup, Olympic events, and the Pro Kabaddi League. The country celebrated athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya, while also remembering business icon Ratan Tata.

2. Entertainment: From Stree 2 to K-Dramas

Entertainment enthusiasts in India turned to Google to search for everything from blockbuster movies to the latest TV shows. The horror-comedy Stree 2 emerged as the top-searched movie, followed by the futuristic Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Heeramandi and Mirzapur topped the list of trending shows. K-Dramas also gained popularity, showing the growing global influence of Korean entertainment.

3. Memes and Lingo: Orange Peel Theory and More

2024 wasn’t just about searching for sports scores and movie releases. Internet users also embraced quirky and humorous memes. The Orange Peel Theory and Gen Z boss memes became internet sensations, while the Blue Grinch knee surgery meme had everyone talking. The “very demure, very mindful” meme also caught the attention of many for its hilarious twist on mindfulness culture.

Indians Exploring the World and Their Curiosity for New Flavours

4. Wanderlust: From Azerbaijan to Manali

Indian travelers sought inspiration for their next adventure, with Azerbaijan emerging as a top destination. Close to home, the picturesque mountains of Manali and the culturally rich city of Jaipur drew attention from wanderlust-driven travelers. Google searches also reflected an increasing curiosity about different cuisines, with everything from traditional mango pickle to global drinks like the Pornstar Martini cocktail being top searches.

5. Culinary Curiosity: A Fusion of Flavours

Food was another big search trend in 2024. While traditional Indian recipes like Ugadi Pachadi and chammanthi were popular, international flavours also caught the eye of many. Searches for global cocktails such as the Pornstar Martini and Flat White coffee surged, as did interest in regional specialties like Onam Sadhya.

Practical Searches: From Voting to Environmental Concerns

Indians turned to Google for a wide array of practical information in 2024. People searched for how to vote in elections, while environmental concerns like checking the AQI (air quality index) near them were top priorities. Other common searches included the meaning of All Eyes on Rafah, reflecting the nation’s global awareness and curiosity.

Top Trending Searches of 2024

Here’s a look at some of the top trending searches across various categories:

Top 5 Trending Searches Overall

  • IPL
  • T20 World Cup
  • Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
  • Election results 2024
  • Olympics 2024

Top 5 Trending Movies

  • Stree 2
  • Kalki 2898 AD
  • 12th Fail
  • Lapaata Ladies
  • Hanu-Man

Top 5 Trending Shows

  • Heeramandi
  • Mirzapur
  • Last of Us
  • Bigg Boss 17
  • Panchayat

Top Trending Memes

  • Orange Peel Theory
  • Gen Z boss memes
  • Blue Grinch knee surgery
  • Very demure, very mindful
  • Hamster memes

2024 has been a year of varied and intriguing searches in India. From global sports and entertainment trends to a rising interest in travel and food, Google’s search data highlights the diverse interests of Indian internet users. As we head into 2025, it will be interesting to see how these trends evolve.

ALSO READ:  You May Soon Become Mr India; Chinese Scientists Invent Clothes That Can Turn People Invisible

Filed under

GOOGLE Trending Searches of 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB Leipzig

UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB...

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Throwback To When SM Krishna Read Portuguese Foreign Minister Speech In The UNSC In 2011

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

Alisson Becker Buzzed To Return Against Girona

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

SC Rejects Centre’s Plea Against Reinstating Retired Chhattisgarh IPS Officer

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

What Are Ghost Guns? Firearm Manufactured With 3D Printers Used to Shoot UnitedHealthcare CEO

Entertainment

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A Player

Who Is Ava Louise? OnlyFans Model Flashes Chest At Giants Game After Request From A

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Involved?

ED Grills Gehana Vasisth For 7 Hours In Pornography Case: How Is Shilpa Shetty’s Husband

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

Dharmendra Summoned in Cheating Case In Connection With ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba’

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar, Reveals Sunny Deol About Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little Insensitive’- Here’s Why!

Andrew Garfield Feels His Viral ‘Perfect’ Kiss With Ryan Reynolds At Golden Globes Was ‘Little

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox