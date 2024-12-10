Google’s 2024 Search Trends: IPL, K-Dramas, And What Indians Searched the Most

Google’s search data highlights the diverse interests of Indian internet users. As we head into 2025, it will be interesting to see how these trends evolve.

As 2024 comes to a close, Google is revealing what captured the attention of Indian internet users this year. From sports fever, with events like the IPL and the Olympics, to entertainment across multiple languages, Indians’ searches spanned a fascinating range of topics. Here’s a closer look at the top trending searches and topics that defined the year.

According to Google, billions of searches happen globally each day, with 15% of them being entirely new. In India, this year’s search trends showcased a mix of sports excitement, entertainment love, and curiosity across various topics.

1. Sports Fever: IPL and Beyond

Sports dominated the search trends this year, with the IPL topping the list. Indians also showed a strong interest in the T20 World Cup, Olympic events, and the Pro Kabaddi League. The country celebrated athletes like Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya, while also remembering business icon Ratan Tata.

2. Entertainment: From Stree 2 to K-Dramas

Entertainment enthusiasts in India turned to Google to search for everything from blockbuster movies to the latest TV shows. The horror-comedy Stree 2 emerged as the top-searched movie, followed by the futuristic Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Heeramandi and Mirzapur topped the list of trending shows. K-Dramas also gained popularity, showing the growing global influence of Korean entertainment.

3. Memes and Lingo: Orange Peel Theory and More

2024 wasn’t just about searching for sports scores and movie releases. Internet users also embraced quirky and humorous memes. The Orange Peel Theory and Gen Z boss memes became internet sensations, while the Blue Grinch knee surgery meme had everyone talking. The “very demure, very mindful” meme also caught the attention of many for its hilarious twist on mindfulness culture.

Indians Exploring the World and Their Curiosity for New Flavours

4. Wanderlust: From Azerbaijan to Manali

Indian travelers sought inspiration for their next adventure, with Azerbaijan emerging as a top destination. Close to home, the picturesque mountains of Manali and the culturally rich city of Jaipur drew attention from wanderlust-driven travelers. Google searches also reflected an increasing curiosity about different cuisines, with everything from traditional mango pickle to global drinks like the Pornstar Martini cocktail being top searches.

5. Culinary Curiosity: A Fusion of Flavours

Food was another big search trend in 2024. While traditional Indian recipes like Ugadi Pachadi and chammanthi were popular, international flavours also caught the eye of many. Searches for global cocktails such as the Pornstar Martini and Flat White coffee surged, as did interest in regional specialties like Onam Sadhya.

Practical Searches: From Voting to Environmental Concerns

Indians turned to Google for a wide array of practical information in 2024. People searched for how to vote in elections, while environmental concerns like checking the AQI (air quality index) near them were top priorities. Other common searches included the meaning of All Eyes on Rafah, reflecting the nation’s global awareness and curiosity.

Top Trending Searches of 2024

Here’s a look at some of the top trending searches across various categories:

Top 5 Trending Searches Overall

IPL

T20 World Cup

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Election results 2024

Olympics 2024

Top 5 Trending Movies

Stree 2

Kalki 2898 AD

12th Fail

Lapaata Ladies

Hanu-Man

Top 5 Trending Shows

Heeramandi

Mirzapur

Last of Us

Bigg Boss 17

Panchayat

Top Trending Memes

Orange Peel Theory

Gen Z boss memes

Blue Grinch knee surgery

Very demure, very mindful

Hamster memes

2024 has been a year of varied and intriguing searches in India. From global sports and entertainment trends to a rising interest in travel and food, Google’s search data highlights the diverse interests of Indian internet users. As we head into 2025, it will be interesting to see how these trends evolve.

ALSO READ: You May Soon Become Mr India; Chinese Scientists Invent Clothes That Can Turn People Invisible