‘I Didn’t Drug You…’ Dentist Husbasand Left Terrifying Final Texts, Poisoned Wife’s Protein Shakes

In an incredibly chilling turn of events, a Colorado dentist, Dr. James Craig, has been charged with poisoning his wife, Angela Craig, through protein shakes, resulting in her tragic death. This horrific crime, which has left the community in disbelief, reveals not only a cruel murder but also a dark and twisted history between the couple.

James Craig, a respected dentist, allegedly laced his wife’s protein shakes with lethal doses of poison, including arsenic and potassium cyanide, substances he reportedly ordered online. The death of Angela Craig, 43, occurred in March 2023, after Angela began feeling ill and texted her husband, claiming she felt drugged. James tried to assure her that he had not poisoned her, but his earlier actions and the texts painted a dark and disturbing picture.

Disturbingly, the investigation revealed that James Craig had attempted to poison his wife five years earlier. Angela’s sister informed the police that James had confessed to attempting to kill Angela in 2018, explaining that he was planning to end his life through lethal injection and feared his wife would try to stop him. This disturbing revelation cast a shadow over the couple’s relationship and foreshadowed the tragic events that would unfold.

As investigators delved deeper into the case, more chilling evidence came to light. Detective reports showed that James conducted multiple online searches for poisons and how they can go undetected in the human body. The searches included queries like, “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?” and “Is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?”

James also ordered potassium cyanide, telling suppliers that he needed it for “craniofacial reconstruction,” though his business partner, Dr. Ryan Redfearn, raised concerns about the legitimacy of the order. His search history, coupled with other witness statements, suggested a premeditated plan to murder his wife and start a new life with another woman.

The investigation further uncovered that James Craig had attempted to manipulate the legal process. Police say that he tried to convince a fellow inmate to kill a detective from the Aurora Police Department and even asked another inmate to plant a fake diary in his family home to suggest that his wife’s death was a suicide. These additional actions only add to the gravity of his charges.

Despite overwhelming evidence, James Craig has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges related to the death of his wife. The case, however, continues to unfold as the investigation uncovers more disturbing details about the dentist’s motives and actions leading up to the murder.

The tragic death of Angela Craig and the calculated actions of Dr. James Craig shed light on the darkness that can sometimes lie beneath the surface of seemingly normal relationships. The case has left many questioning how such an intelligent professional could be capable of such a heinous crime. The investigation continues, and the public waits for justice to be served in what may be one of the most shocking murder cases in recent memory.

