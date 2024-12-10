Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Mumbai: No Technical Fault Found In Kurla Bus Accident States Preliminary Investigation

A deadly bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla left seven dead and dozens injured. Preliminary investigations indicate no technical faults with the BEST bus.

Mumbai: No Technical Fault Found In Kurla Bus Accident States Preliminary Investigation

A tragic incident in Mumbai’s Kurla region on the night of December 9 claimed seven lives and left over 40 people injured when a BEST bus lost control and plowed into pedestrians and vehicles. The accident occurred around 9:30 pm on SG Barve Marg, near Buddha Colony. Preliminary investigations revealed no technical fault with the bus, and the driver, 54-year-old Sanjay More, has been taken into police custody.

Details of the Accident

The bus, provided to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking by a company named Maurya, caused widespread devastation. It lost control and crashed into pedestrians before crashing into vehicles, eventually coming to a halt inside a residential compound. In total, 49 people were rushed to various hospitals, with seven confirmed dead, including three on the night of the incident.

The victims were initially taken to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where six later died, including one individual who succumbed at Sion Hospital. Several others were moved to private facilities, including Kohinoor and Habib Hospitals, where one person died in each. Four police officers who were present at the scene also sustained injuries but are in stable condition.

The Driver’s Background

The driver, Sanjay More, had only begun driving BEST buses this month, though he had worked with the organization previously as a driver for minibuses. More was arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and his blood samples were taken to test for alcohol consumption.

Government Response

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of life. He announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh for the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Additionally, the medical expenses of the injured will be covered by BEST and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Fadnavis also offered his prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Ongoing Investigation

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident, including the possibility of driver error or negligence, and to determine whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Authorities are also looking into whether the bus was properly maintained.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about road safety in Mumbai, and authorities are pledging to provide prompt assistance to the victims’ families. Further investigations are underway.

Filed under

Kurla Bus Accident Mumbai Accident Preliminary Investigation

