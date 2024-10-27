Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Calls Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘Incapable’ Over Bandra Stampede

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, calling him “incapable” and blaming his administration for the Bandra stampede

Hours after a stampede at Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus injured nine people, the Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, calling him “incapable” and blaming his administration for the incident. Party leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed his frustration on social media, reigniting the political debate surrounding the railways’ safety under Vaishnaw’s leadership.

Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Railways Minister Over Safety Issues

Taking to X, Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, posted a scathing message regarding the incident, saying, “Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is.” Thackeray referenced past incidents involving the railways, including derailments and other accidents, which have recently fueled criticism of Vaishnaw. “The BJP has made Ashwini Vaishnav ji a Prabhari for BJP Maharashtra for elections, but every week there are some incidents and accidents that occur with the railways. Such a shame that our country has been forced under such incapable ministers,” Thackeray added.

Opposition leaders have repeatedly used the term “reel minister” to jab at Vaishnaw, often citing incidents to question his effectiveness. During an August parliamentary session, Vaishnaw responded to the criticism, defending his work and asserting, “We’re not just people who make reels; we’re people who work hard.”

Pre-Diwali Crowds Cause Stampede at Bandra Terminus

The incident occurred early in the morning as large crowds gathered on Platform 1 at Bandra Terminus to catch the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express. According to officials, the stampede was primarily caused by an overwhelming surge of passengers ahead of the Diwali festival. Seven people sustained minor injuries, while two others were reported in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at Bhabha Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Railways provided additional details about the sequence of events, stating, “The train’s scheduled departure was 5:15 a.m. Around 2:44 a.m., the train was being brought from the yard to the platform. Before the train stopped, some passengers tried to board it. Two people were injured, and the Railways arranged an ambulance to take them to KB Bhabha Hospital for treatment.”

Railways Issues Advisory on Crowd Management and Safety

The Railways has ramped up its communication to address passenger safety during the festive season. To manage the influx, the department has added special trains and emphasized that sufficient personnel, including Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and ticket-checking staff, are available at crowded stations.

“We request that passengers follow instructions, board trains in an orderly manner, and refrain from attempting to board moving trains,” said a Railways spokesperson. “Our staff are here to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely.”

High Turnout at Platform Amid Diwali Rush

With the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express being an unreserved train with 22 compartments, a crowd of nearly 1,500 passengers gathered at the station by midnight, all eager to secure seats. The lack of seating assignments led to heightened tension, and as the train approached, people began jostling to board, which led to the stampede. Witnesses reported some individuals falling onto the tracks amid the chaos.

The incident has brought additional scrutiny to Ashwini Vaishnaw’s leadership, especially as he was recently appointed by the BJP as the campaign head for Maharashtra in the upcoming Assembly election, less than a month away. Shiv Sena (UBT) has ramped up its criticism, claiming the stampede reflects poorly on his administration’s capability to ensure commuter safety.