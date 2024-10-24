Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Aaditya Thackeray Confident Of MVA Victory In Maharashtra Elections

As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections, Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and incumbent MLA from the Worli constituency, has expressed unwavering confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi‘s (MVA) prospects. Thackeray’s optimism was palpable as he filed his nomination for the upcoming polls, emphasizing his commitment to addressing pressing issues in the state.

A Strong Start to the Campaign

On Thursday, Thackeray participated in a roadshow that culminated in a visit to a local temple, where he sought blessings before officially entering the electoral fray. After filing his nomination, he spoke with reporters, stating, “With the love of the people and the support from my party, I have filed my nomination today. MVA will win in Maharashtra—this is the hope that we have.” His sentiment reflects not only personal confidence but also the collective aspirations of the MVA coalition.

Commitment to Key Issues

Aaditya Thackeray outlined his primary objectives if re-elected, focusing on eradicating unemployment and addressing what he termed the “loot of Maharashtra.” He asserted, “My goal is to eradicate unemployment; Maharashtra is being looted, and I want to remove that.” This commitment resonates with many voters who are concerned about economic stability and job opportunities.

Support from Party Colleagues

Thackeray was accompanied by fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi during his campaign activities. Chaturvedi echoed Thackeray’s optimism, predicting that he would secure a second term with a “historic margin.” Reflecting on past performance, she mentioned that Thackeray had won over 70,000 votes in the previous election and anticipated that he would surpass that number this time around.

Criticism of Political Opponents

Chaturvedi did not hold back in her criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that they have relied on “lies” to undermine the MVA alliance. She pointed to the misuse of central investigative agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against opposition parties. “In these five years, Maharashtra has seen the worst kind of politics, where these agencies were weaponized against us. The people remember this and will not forget,” she asserted.

A Glimpse into the Future

Thackeray’s confidence extends beyond personal ambition; he envisions a strong future for the MVA coalition, stating, “We are about to form the government in Maharashtra, and that is for sure.” He likened the upcoming election to a “blockbuster movie” that will reflect the people’s will and determination.

The nomination process for the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly is underway, with polling scheduled for November 20 and results expected on November 23. In the previous election, the BJP emerged as the dominant party with 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 56 and Congress 44.

As the election season heats up, Aaditya Thackeray‘s fervent campaigning and focused message on key issues could resonate strongly with voters. With the MVA aiming to address unemployment and restore faith in governance, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the political landscape of Maharashtra.

