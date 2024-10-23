Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Declares First List Of 65 Candidates; Aaditya Thackeray To Contest From Worli

In a significant move ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), or Shiv Sena (UBT), revealed its first list of 65 candidates on Wednesday. This announcement comes despite ongoing discussions regarding seat-sharing within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes key partners like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress.

Key Highlights from the Candidate List

Among the candidates, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has chosen to renominate 14 of its 15 sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), showcasing the party’s confidence in its incumbents. Prominent figures such as Aaditya Thackeray, who represents Worli, and Sunil Prabhu from Dindoshi, are set to contest again. Other notable sitting MLAs on the list include Sanjay Potnis (Kalina), Prakash Fatarpekar (Chembur), and Rutuja Latke (Andheri East), among others.

The only sitting MLA missing from this initial list is Ajay Chaudhari, the current representative for Shiwadi, who also serves as the party’s group leader in the assembly. Reports suggest that Sudeer Salvi is being considered as a potential alternative candidate for this constituency.

The candidate list also includes strategic nominations aimed at challenging influential opponents. Kedar Dighe, for instance, will be contesting against the incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Kopari-Pachpakhadi constituency, highlighting the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ambition to regain political ground in the state. Other noteworthy candidates include Varun Sardesai from Vadre East, Snehal Jagtap from Mahad, and Sanjay Kadam from Dapoli, among others.

This diverse lineup reflects the party’s attempt to cover various constituencies across Maharashtra, aiming to strengthen its presence in key areas. With the assembly elections on the horizon, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is taking decisive steps to consolidate its base and challenge its opponents effectively.

Implications for the MVA Alliance

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s candidate announcement comes at a time when seat-sharing negotiations within the MVA alliance are still underway. The party’s determination to proceed with nominations may signal its commitment to maintaining its autonomy within the coalition, even as it collaborates with other parties. As the elections draw closer, the dynamics of the MVA alliance and its impact on the election outcomes will be closely watched.

As the Shiv Sena (UBT) sets its sights on the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, the first list of candidates signifies a blend of continuity and strategic challenges. With a strong lineup of sitting MLAs and new contenders, the party is poised to make a significant impact in the electoral landscape. The forthcoming campaign promises to be competitive, with all eyes on the performance of the Shiv Sena (UBT) as it navigates the complexities of coalition politics in Maharashtra.

