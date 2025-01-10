Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India’s Forex Reserves Dip To $634.5 Billion, A 10-Month Low, As Rupee Reaches A New Low Of 86.04 Against The US dollar

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to a 10-month low amid persistent rupee decline and economic volatility, as the rupee hit a historic low of 86.04.

India’s Forex Reserves Dip To $634.5 Billion, A 10-Month Low, As Rupee Reaches A New Low Of 86.04 Against The US dollar

India’s foreign exchange reserves are facing significant pressure, dropping to a 10-month low of $634.5 billion as of January 3. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported a decline of $5.7 billion for the week, continuing a worrying trend after the reserves had fallen by over $17 billion in the previous weeks. This sharp decrease reflects both the revaluation of assets and the RBI‘s ongoing interventions to stabilize the rupee, which has been under significant strain.

The rupee itself has faced mounting challenges, hitting an all-time low of 86.04 against the US dollar on Friday. Analysts have attributed this to the strengthening of the US dollar, coupled with concerns over India’s economic slowdown and the outflow of foreign funds. As the dollar grows stronger, capital inflows into India have slowed, amplifying the pressure on the Indian currency.

This drop in reserves and the rupee’s struggles have come at a time when global economic conditions are uncertain, with rising oil prices and volatile stock markets adding to the challenges. Crude oil’s price surge is particularly concerning for India, as the country is a major importer of oil.

In a bid to support the rupee, the RBI has been actively intervening in the foreign exchange market, but experts caution that this approach is creating its own set of challenges, such as tightening liquidity in the banking system.

For India, these developments underscore the growing economic pressures that are making it harder for the rupee to stabilize, and the situation is expected to remain volatile in the near term.

ALSO READ: The Untold Story of Ferrero Rocher: A $17.7 Billion Empire That Leaves Hershey, Cadbury, and Lindt Behind

Filed under

India’s Forex Reserves stock markets

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

US President-elect Trump Cleared With Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

US President-elect Trump Cleared With Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani To Distribute 1 Crore ‘Aarti Sangrah’ To Devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani To Distribute 1 Crore ‘Aarti Sangrah’ To Devotees

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox