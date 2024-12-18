Innovative Ways To Enjoy Winter Greens In Your Meals

As the chilly winds of winter set in, markets overflow with a bounty of green leafy vegetables like spinach, mustard greens, methi, and amaranth leaves. Packed with nutrients such as vitamins, iron, and antioxidants, these seasonal wonders not only nourish the body but also offer endless possibilities in the kitchen. Chefs across the country are proving that eating healthy doesn’t mean compromising on flavor by reimagining classic dishes and crafting innovative creations to celebrate the greens of the season.

Modern Twists on Winter Greens

For head chef Karan Kolhi at Ronil Goa, winter greens are an opportunity to experiment. “My inspiration comes from reimagining seasonal ingredients with modern techniques. I created Winter Greens Shakshuka, which features a bed of spinach, amaranth, and watercress topped with poached eggs and served with sourdough bread. Another standout is our flaky tart filled with spinach and watercress, paired with smoked tomato relish for a zesty twist,” he says.

At Hakkasan Mumbai, mustard greens are given a cultural spin. Vice President of Operations Abhishek Bindal explains, “In Cantonese culture, green mustard symbolizes prosperity and good fortune. Our steamed Chilean seabass marinated with preserved mustard greens is served on festive occasions like the Chinese New Year.” Yauatcha Mumbai takes inspiration from traditional symbolism, offering Wrapped Chicken in Pak Choi with Szechuan Sauce, where pak choi represents good luck and wealth.

Chef Ashish Kadam of Novotel Mumbai International Airport focuses on highlighting natural flavors. His Butternut Squash Ravioli is paired with kale pesto, giving the underrated kale leaf a starring role. Similarly, rocket leaves shine in his Heirloom Tomato and Burrata Dish, topped with balsamic and basil caviar.

Showcasing Seasonal Freshness

At On Kourse, Gurgaon, Executive Chef Ravinder Kumar celebrates winter greens through light, refreshing dishes. “Our Beetroot and Apple Salad with Feta Cheese balances the natural sweetness of winter beets and apples with the tanginess of feta, creating a wholesome yet indulgent experience.”

Chef Amit Dash at Westin Gurgaon takes a farm-to-table approach, cultivating winter greens like spinach, mustard, methi, and bathua. “Our Immunity Booster Shot blends winter greens with ginger, turmeric, and lemon, offering a nutrient-rich elixir to enhance vitality and support immune health.”

For Chef Bineesh Krishna from Niraamaya Retreats Samroha, Kerala, salads are a great way to get greens in without sacrificing flavor. He crafts vibrant salads featuring green apples, lettuce, sprouts, sweet corn, and creamy avocado, creating a medley of textures and nutrients.

Classic Dishes with a Modern Twist

Some dishes never go out of style. Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed of Tresind Mumbai and Chef Matteo Fracalossi of Andaz Delhi embrace the quintessential saag but add a modern flair. Chef Ahmed emphasizes, “Saag is a crowd favorite across regions, from Punjab to Himachal.” Chef Fracalossi pairs traditional saag with locally procured burrata cheese, creating a signature dish of mustard greens, spinach, garlic, and chili confit, served alongside laccha paratha.

Chef Manoj Badbe of Lotus Eco Beach Resort, Murud, pays tribute to local produce with Lal Maath Sabzi. Using red amaranth leaves, he prepares a traditional yet flavorful dish that pairs beautifully with chapati, bhakri, or rice.

Regional Flavors and Traditions

In rural villages, winter greens are essential to traditional diets. Upendra Gupta, Executive Sous Chef at The Orchid Hotel, Shimla, highlights the versatility of greens like mooli ke patte (radish leaves), sarson (mustard), bathua (pigweed), methi (fenugreek), and garlic leaves. He crafts dishes such as Methi and Spring Onion Paratha and Mooli Ke Patte Ka Bhujia, served with Lahsoon Ke Patte Ki Chutney.

Hyderabad’s Terrāi restaurant celebrates Telangana cuisine by transforming wild greens into inventive dishes. Corporate Chef Rizwan Khader highlights Gongura Mamsum, where tangy sorrel leaves are slow-cooked with lamb, creating a hearty winter meal. Another local favorite is Soya Kurra Fritters, made with dill leaves for a crunchy, flavorful bite.

The Need for Awareness

While chefs across the country are crafting exquisite dishes using winter greens, there remains a need to highlight their nutritional value and culinary potential. What might seem commonplace to one region can offer inspiration to others, expanding our appreciation for the diverse flavors of seasonal produce.

By embracing winter greens in both traditional and modern ways, chefs are proving that healthy, seasonal eating can be vibrant, flavorful, and deeply satisfying. So this winter, take a cue from the experts and bring these nutrient-rich greens to your table in new and delicious ways.

