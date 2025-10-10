LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: When Will Moon Rise Today in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya?

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: When Will Moon Rise Today in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya?

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on October 10, 2025, marking a day of love, devotion, and celebration for married women across India. On this auspicious day, married women observe a long-day fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Here’s everything you need to know about the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, puja muharat, moonrise time in Uttar Pradesh, fasting schedule, and rituals.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP. (Representative Image: Google Gemini)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 10, 2025 19:16:59 IST

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: When Will Moon Rise Today in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya?

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on October 10, 2025, marking a day of love, devotion, and celebration for married women across India. On this auspicious day, married women observe a long-day fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Here’s everything you need to know about the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, puja muharat, moonrise time in Uttar Pradesh, fasting schedule, and rituals. 

When is Karwa Chauth 2025? 

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Karwa Chauth 2025 is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 is celebrated on October 10, 2025. Take a look at Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat in Uttar Pradesh: 

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat begins at 5:57 PM 

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat ends at 7:11 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 10:54 PM on October 9

Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 7:38 PM on October 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Timings in UP 

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja muhurat (timing) and Shubh muhurat is considered highly important so that women perform all the rituals at the most auspicious hour. 

City

Fasting Start Time

Fasting End Time (Moonrise)

Puja Muhurat

Lucknow

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Varanasi

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Agra

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Prayagraj

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Kanpur

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Ayodhya

6:19 AM

8:13 PM

5:57 PM – 7:11 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise Timing in UP

After a day of fasting without food or water, women eagerly wait for the moon to rise to break their fast after performing all the rituals. 

City

Moonrise Time

Lucknow

8:02 PM

Varanasi

8:05 PM

Agra

8:14 PM

Prayagraj

8:02 PM

Kanpur

8:17 PM

Ayodhya

8:49 PM

Gorakhpur

7:53 PM

Bareilly 

8:05 PM

Meerut 

8:10 PM

Mathura 

8:16 PM

Aligarh

8:12 PM
First published on: Oct 10, 2025 7:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS