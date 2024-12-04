Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Maharashtra Announces December 6 As A Public Holiday – Details Inside

Maharashtra declares December 6 a public holiday for Mahaparinirvan Diwas in honour of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Special trains announced for easy travel.

Maharashtra Announces December 6 As A Public Holiday – Details Inside

Maharashtra has officially declared December 6 as a public holiday to observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas, a significant day dedicated to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. This announcement honours the life and contributions of Dr. Ambedkar, who passed away on this day in 1956. In accordance with a 1996 General Administration Department circular, the holiday will be applicable to all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai.

For years, Mahaparinirvan Diwas has held great importance in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai, where millions of people visit the Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, the memorial of Dr. Ambedkar, to pay their respects. The holiday serves as a reminder of Dr. Ambedkar’s tireless fight for social justice and equality, and it is celebrated with reverence across the state.

Additionally, to help manage the expected influx of visitors and ensure smooth transportation, the Central Railway has announced the operation of 12 special suburban trains on the night of Thursday-Friday, December 5-6. These additional trains aim to accommodate the high volume of travelers heading to the memorial and surrounding areas.

Special Trains for Mahaparinirvan Diwas:

The trains will operate on both the Main Line and Harbour Line with the following details:

Main Line Specials:

  • Parel-Thane: Departs 1:15 am, arrives 1:55 am
  • Parel-Kalyan: Departs 2:25 am, arrives 3:40 am
  • Parel-Kurla: Departs 3:05 am, arrives 3:20 am

Harbour Line Specials (Up):

  • Vashi-Kurla: Departs 1:30 am, arrives 2:10 am
  • Panvel-Kurla: Departs 1:40 am, arrives 2:45 am
  • Vashi-Kurla: Departs 3:10 am, arrives 3:40 am

Harbour Line Specials (Down):

  • Kurla-Vashi: Departs 2:30 am, arrives 3:00 am
  • Kurla-Panvel: Departs 3:00 am, arrives 4:00 am
  • Kurla-Vashi: Departs 4:00 am, arrives 4:35 am

This move is set to ease the commute for those wishing to join the thousands who gather each year to pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy. With the added convenience of these special trains, Mumbai residents and visitors alike will be able to travel with greater ease.

The Significance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is not just a day of remembrance but also a reflection of Dr. Ambedkar’s far-reaching impact on India’s social and political landscape. His advocacy for the rights of the oppressed and his contributions to the shaping of India’s Constitution continue to inspire generations. The public holiday serves as an opportunity for people to reflect on the values of equality, justice, and freedom that Dr. Ambedkar championed throughout his life.

Whether you’re taking part in the observances at Chaityabhoomi or simply reflecting on Dr. Ambedkar’s monumental contributions to society, December 6 is a day for all to honor his legacy.

