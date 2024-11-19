Pollution Emergency: After Schools, Now Universities Including DU, JNU And BR Ambedkar Shut Physical Classes In Delhi-NCR

After schools of Delhi-NCR, Now the Delhi University also announced the continuation of online classes until at least November 23.

As Air emergency in the national capital deepens clocking 24-hour AQI of touching 500 mark on Monday. After schools of Delhi-NCR, Now the Delhi University also announced the continuation of online classes until at least November 23.

In a notification, the university stated, “In the larger interest of students of the colleges and the departments of the University of Delhi, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in online mode till Saturday the 23rd November, 2024. Regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday, the 25th November 2024.”

Apart from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday decided to suspend physical classes and hold classes online till November 22, citing severe pollution and hazardous AQI levels in Delhi and the NCR. ‘In view of the severe air pollution and hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Delhi and NCR and in order to safeguard the health and well-being of students of the University, it has been decided by the University to hold classes in Online Mode till 22nd November, 2024 (Friday). The schedule and mode of examinations, wherever applicable, will remain same,’ the statement read.

Another Centre-run University, Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct classes online till November 23. Releasing the official statement on Tuesday, the University stated that, ‘The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi &NCR has deteriorated ot an alarmingly high index. In the larger interest of students of the University, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted ni Online Mode til Saturday the 23′” November, 2024.

Regularclasses ni physical mode shal resume from Monday, the 25h November 2024.The schedule of Examinations and Interviews shall remain unchanged.’

While, following the steps taken by the Delhi University and the JNU, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University also announces the decision to conduct Online Classes Due to Deteriorating Air Quality in Delhi-NCR.

The official statement by the institution announcing the decision read, ‘In light of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), which has reached alarmingly high levels, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has decided to shift all classes to online mode to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and faculty.’

It further also stated that effective from 19th November 2024 and until further notice, all academic activities, including lectures and tutorials will be conducted online. This decision has been made in the larger interest of the university community, in response to the hazardous air quality, which poses health risks.

The university is fully committed to ensuring the continuity of academic work, despite the ongoing environmental challenges. Faculty members will continue to engage with students through online platforms, utilizing virtual classrooms and other digital resources to support learning.

