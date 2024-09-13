Moo Deng Mania: Baby Hippo Takes The Internet By Storm

A delightful newcomer is capturing hearts and headlines across the globe—Moo Deng, the two-month-old pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo near Pattaya, Thailand.

A delightful newcomer is capturing hearts and headlines across the globe—Moo Deng, the two-month-old pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo near Pattaya, Thailand. Known affectionately as “bouncy pig,” Moo Deng has become an overnight sensation, doubling the zoo’s visitor numbers since her debut in July.

A Star is Born

Moo Deng’s charm is undeniable. Her petite size and round figure have made her an internet darling, with fans flooding social media to share their adoration. “I’m obsessed with Moo Deng—I’ve been thinking about this queen all day long,” one enthusiastic fan declared. Another chimed in, “I don’t know anything else going on in the world right now except for Moo Deng.”

READ MORE: Czech Republic Braces For Flooding: Prague Enhances Protection Efforts

Zoo’s Response to Rising Fame

As Moo Deng’s fame grows, so do concerns over her well-being. Videos circulating online show visitors acting inappropriately by throwing shellfish and splashing water to wake her. Narongwit Chodchoi, the zoo’s director, has expressed his dismay: “These behaviours are not only cruel but also dangerous. We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment.”

To address these issues, the zoo has installed CCTV cameras around Moo Deng’s enclosure and warned of potential legal action against those mistreating her. The zoo has also advised visitors to come during Moo Deng’s active hours for the best experience.

Merchandising and Media Mania

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is capitalizing on the wave of Moo Deng’s popularity with a variety of themed merchandise. From hippo-inspired apparel to quirky merchandise, the zoo has made Moo Deng the focal point of its social media presence, with 128 of the last 150 posts dedicated to her.

The excitement extends beyond the zoo. Beauty giant Sephora Thailand has introduced a line of Moo Deng-inspired blushes, with one “Soft Pop Powder Blush” retailing at THB 1,590 ($47.70; £36.30). This innovative marketing move allows fans to “wear your blush like a baby hippo.”

A Star on the International Stage

Moo Deng’s allure has reached international media as well. The All-Nippon News Network (ANN) from Japan recently featured her in a segment, and even the Royal Thai Embassy has celebrated Moo Deng’s global appeal. The embassy posted on social media, “She’s very energetic and her cute appearance is soothing.”

With her growing fame and the unique attention from around the world, Moo Deng is not just a baby hippo but a global icon, captivating hearts and capturing imaginations everywhere.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service