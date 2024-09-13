Home
Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

On Friday, Justin Timberlake pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving while impaired, following a legal agreement with Suffolk County, New York prosecutors.

On Friday, Justin Timberlake pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving while impaired, following a legal agreement with Suffolk County, New York prosecutors. The plea relates to an incident earlier this year. Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace imposed a sentence including 25 hours of community service, a $500 fine, and a 90-day suspension of Timberlake’s New York State driver’s license, effective immediately.

The sentencing conditions were mutually agreed upon by Timberlake’s defense team and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. The community service can be fulfilled through a non-profit organization of Timberlake’s choice and must be completed within one year.

Timberlake’s Response and Public Safety Message

Upon being asked if he accepted the sentencing conditions, Timberlake responded affirmatively, saying, “I would be honored to.” Following the court proceedings, the pop star addressed the media outside the courthouse, stating, “I try to hold myself to a very high standard of myself. And this was not that. This was not that.”

Timberlake continued, “I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that.” He added, “What I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives – call a friend, take an Uber, there are many travel apps, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

Previous Legal Challenges and Arrest Details

In August, Timberlake had entered a not guilty plea to a driving while intoxicated charge, a misdemeanor that could have resulted in up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine if convicted. According to New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .05 is considered evidence of impairment, while a BAC of .08 or higher indicates intoxication.

The incident in question occurred in June, when Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor. Authorities reported that Timberlake had left The American Hotel bar shortly after midnight, drove down Main Street in his 2025 BMW, and failed to adhere to traffic signs and lane discipline. Timberlake also reportedly failed a field sobriety test and refused multiple breathalyzer tests, stating, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test.” Timberlake’s attorney later contested the claims of intoxication, arguing that the arrest was unwarranted.

Upcoming Performance and Tour Information

Despite the legal setback, Timberlake continues his Forget Tomorrow Tour, with his next performance scheduled for New Jersey on September 28.

