Saturday, September 14, 2024
Robin Williams Was The First One To Visit Paralyzed Christopher Reeve In Hospital, Reveals Will Reeve

This unique friendship is featured in the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which showcases their bond through archival footage. The film, released in select theaters, offers a comprehensive look at Christopher Reeve's life, including his early years as an actor when he and Williams first became friends.

Robin Williams Was The First One To Visit Paralyzed Christopher Reeve In Hospital, Reveals Will Reeve

Will Reeve is reflecting on the special friendship between his father, Christopher Reeve, and the late comedian Robin Williams. Will, now 32, shared that Williams and his father first became close in the early 1970s while studying theater together at Juilliard. Their bond grew so strong that they considered each other “brothers,” Will told PEOPLE.

Will described their relationship as something worthy of a film, noting the deep love and respect they had for each other. One memorable moment was when Williams became the first to visit Christopher in the hospital following the horseback riding accident that left him paralyzed.

Williams not only showed up but lifted Christopher’s spirits by impersonating a Russian proctologist, making his friend laugh during a tough time.

“Robin and his wife Marsha, who we lovingly refer to as our fairy godmother, were always there for us,” Will said, adding that his family remains close with Marsha Williams.

This unique friendship is featured in the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which showcases their bond through archival footage. The film, released in select theaters, offers a comprehensive look at Christopher Reeve’s life, including his early years as an actor when he and Williams first became friends.

In his 1998 memoir Still Me, Christopher wrote about his initial encounter with Williams, recalling how the actor’s high energy was captivating, comparing him to “an untied balloon zooming around.”

Will also noted that after his father’s accident, it wasn’t just Williams who rallied around the Reeve family—many others came forward to offer their support as well.

