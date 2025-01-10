Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

A daughter’s heartfelt LinkedIn plea for her father’s job has gone viral, showcasing his dedication, leadership, and decades-long industry experience.

‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

In an inspiring LinkedIn post titled “Hire My Dad,” Priyanshi Bhatt captured the essence of admiration and determination as she sought job opportunities for her father. A seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in the automobile industry, her father has held prominent roles such as plant head, director, and CEO. Yet, despite his dedication and leadership, financial instability at his current job has forced him to explore new opportunities.

Priyanshi’s post highlights her father’s unparalleled leadership, noting how many trainees from decades ago continue to work under his guidance across companies. “He is solution-oriented, deeply knowledgeable, and inspires loyalty,” she wrote, emphasizing the respect he commands in the industry.

Despite not receiving his fixed salary for over a year, Priyanshi’s father remains deeply committed, often working extra hours and sacrificing weekends. His resilience, Priyanshi says, reflects not just professionalism but a profound love for his craft. Encouraged by his family, he is now ready to take his expertise to an organization that values his contributions.

The post has gone viral, resonating with LinkedIn users who praised Priyanshi’s heartfelt appeal. Comments flooded in, lauding her father’s dedication and mentorship. “Leaders like him are rare. Any organization would be lucky to have him,” one user wrote. Others applauded Priyanshi’s initiative, calling it a testament to her father’s impact.

This heartfelt plea has not only showcased a family’s love and respect but also sparked conversations about recognizing and valuing true leadership.

ALSO READ: From Rs 2,500 To Staggering Rs 200 Crore, Himachal Man Stunned With Monthly Electricity Bill

Filed under

Delhi Woman LinkedIn

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

India’s Forex Reserves Dip To $634.5 Billion, A 10-Month Low, As Rupee Reaches A New Low Of 86.04 Against The US dollar

India’s Forex Reserves Dip To $634.5 Billion, A 10-Month Low, As Rupee Reaches A New...

US President-elect Trump Cleared With Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

US President-elect Trump Cleared With Unconditional Discharge In Hush Money Case

Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Delhi Court Directs CBI To Provide 3-Day Pre-Arrest Notice In Karti Chidambaram Corruption Case

Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani To Distribute 1 Crore ‘Aarti Sangrah’ To Devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani To Distribute 1 Crore ‘Aarti Sangrah’ To Devotees

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Shiromani Akali Dal Accepts Sukhbir Badal’s Resignation As Party Chief

Entertainment

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Vanangaan X Review: Arun Vijay Shines In Bala’s Thrilling Tamil Action Drama

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Million Dollar Listing India: Can Deepti Malik Break Records With A Magnolias Deal?

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch Netflix Series

Black Warrant X Review: Dive Into Tihar Jail’s Power, Politics, And Survival – A Must-Watch

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund

Hollywood Star Jamie Lee Curtis Steps Up With $1 Million Donation To Los Angeles Fire

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox