‘Please Hire My Dad’: Delhi Woman Pens Heartfelt LinkedIn Appeal For Her Father

In an inspiring LinkedIn post titled “Hire My Dad,” Priyanshi Bhatt captured the essence of admiration and determination as she sought job opportunities for her father. A seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in the automobile industry, her father has held prominent roles such as plant head, director, and CEO. Yet, despite his dedication and leadership, financial instability at his current job has forced him to explore new opportunities.

Priyanshi’s post highlights her father’s unparalleled leadership, noting how many trainees from decades ago continue to work under his guidance across companies. “He is solution-oriented, deeply knowledgeable, and inspires loyalty,” she wrote, emphasizing the respect he commands in the industry.

Despite not receiving his fixed salary for over a year, Priyanshi’s father remains deeply committed, often working extra hours and sacrificing weekends. His resilience, Priyanshi says, reflects not just professionalism but a profound love for his craft. Encouraged by his family, he is now ready to take his expertise to an organization that values his contributions.

The post has gone viral, resonating with LinkedIn users who praised Priyanshi’s heartfelt appeal. Comments flooded in, lauding her father’s dedication and mentorship. “Leaders like him are rare. Any organization would be lucky to have him,” one user wrote. Others applauded Priyanshi’s initiative, calling it a testament to her father’s impact.

This heartfelt plea has not only showcased a family’s love and respect but also sparked conversations about recognizing and valuing true leadership.

