Quartz watches Finally Have Their Moment In The Sun

For decades, wristwatch enthusiasts turned their noses up at quartz watches. To purists, mechanical watches were seen as the epitome of craftsmanship, while quartz-powered models were dismissed as impersonal and inferior. However, a shift is underway. Brands like Grand Seiko, Citizen, and TAG Heuer are proving that quartz can be just as impressive—thanks to technological advancements and innovative designs. Today, quartz watches are experiencing a renaissance among collectors, gaining recognition for their precision, affordability, and convenience.

Why Quartz Watches Were Initially Shunned

Wristwatch collectors can be highly discerning, often debating over every detail—from bidirectional bezels to movement mechanics. For years, quartz watches faced harsh criticism. Unlike mechanical timepieces, which are powered by intricate gears and springs, quartz watches operate through an electronic circuit and a quartz crystal. To many, this seemed like “cheating.”

“There was this idea that quartz was somehow diametrically opposed to the nobility of mechanical Swiss watchmaking,” says Andrew McUtchen, founder of Time & Tide Watches. “But time has healed some of those wounds—pardon the pun.”

A New Appreciation for Quartz

Fast forward to today, and quartz is no longer seen as inferior. In fact, it’s becoming increasingly popular among collectors who once swore by mechanical watches. Thanks to cutting-edge innovations, quartz is gaining respect.

Brands such as Grand Seiko are showcasing exceptional quartz movements, like the Caliber 9F, while Citizen’s Caliber 0100 boasts the remarkable feat of being accurate to within one second per year. Meanwhile, TAG Heuer’s Solargraph Aquaracer, a solar-powered model released in 2022, has been a hit—selling out within 24 hours of a limited-edition release.

The Practical Advantages of Quartz Watches

Why are more collectors embracing quartz? Beyond their aesthetic appeal, quartz watches offer practical benefits. Unlike mechanical watches that need regular winding or wearing to keep ticking, quartz watches can run for months—or even years—on a single battery. Plus, they’re incredibly durable.

Quartz movements don’t rely on delicate mechanical components, making them resistant to wear and tear. A circuit board and a small quartz crystal take the place of the complex gear systems in mechanical watches. This robustness is one of the reasons quartz is becoming a favorite for daily wearers and collectors alike.

Quartz’s Role in Watch History: Overcoming the Quartz Crisis

The shift toward quartz didn’t come without its challenges. The quartz crisis of the 1970s and 1980s, also known as the “quartz revolution,” caused a dramatic collapse of Swiss mechanical watchmaking. Quartz watches, which were more affordable and accurate, threatened to wipe out traditional Swiss craftsmanship. The crisis marked a pivotal moment in watch history, and the bitterness toward quartz endured for years.

But with time, attitudes began to soften. Today, enthusiasts are realizing that quartz watches offer a perfect balance of affordability and precision—qualities that many collectors now embrace.

Rising Stars: New Quartz Brands and Innovations

Brands like Hz Watches and Furlan Marri are pushing the boundaries of quartz technology, adding an extra layer of credibility to the movement.

Matthew Zillmann, founder of Hz Watches, proudly embraces quartz in his brand’s DNA. “With quartz being our identity, we didn’t shy away from it,” says Zillmann. Customers are taking notice, with many buying their first watches—and some even rediscovering quartz after starting with mechanical models.

Meanwhile, Furlan Marri has found success with its meca-quartz chronograph, a hybrid movement that blends quartz with mechanical components for added complexity. These innovations prove that quartz isn’t just practical—it’s also capable of delivering luxury-grade craftsmanship.Quartz watches are no longer a compromise; they’re a respected choice. Whether you’re drawn to their precision, reliability, or innovative features, quartz watches are here to stay. As collectors grow more open to their value, it’s clear that quartz timepieces are experiencing their moment in the sun.

