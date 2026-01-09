LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘Santoor Mom Rachna MMS Reel’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Viral Video Scandal

‘Santoor Mom Rachna MMS Reel’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Viral Video Scandal

Viral MMS: Instagram influencer Rachna, popularly known as "Santoor Mom", has recently become the center of a viral online frenzy. Known for sharing wholesome motherhood and family content, she now finds herself trending as the most searched term on Google and X as of January 9, 2026.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 9, 2026 11:52:31 IST

Viral MMS: Instagram influencer Rachna, popularly known as “Santoor Mom”, has recently become the center of a viral online frenzy. Known for sharing wholesome motherhood and family content, she now finds herself trending as the most searched term on Google and X as of January 9, 2026.

The Rise Of ‘Santoor Mom’

Rachna’s social media presence grew rapidly, earning her a following in the millions. She primarily shares motherhood content focused on her son, Rudra, and daily family life. The nickname “Santoor Mom” stems from her youthful appearance, reminiscent of the iconic Indian soap advertisement, which resonated with audiences seeking relatable, family-oriented content.

Viral Rumors Spark Outrage

The current controversy revolves around the alleged circulation of links claiming to show a “7-minute” or “19-minute” video of Rachna. The content has sparked outrage online, with some users accusing her of inappropriate conduct.

However, Rachna’s supporters and many online commentators have defended her, arguing that the clips are misrepresented or taken out of context, portraying only a loving interaction with her son. Experts caution that much of this content may be clickbait, designed to mislead viewers for views and engagement.

Cybersecurity Risks And Malicious Links

Experts have also warned against clicking on the purported video links, noting that many are phishing attempts or malware traps aimed at stealing personal information or infecting devices. The rapid spread of unverified claims highlights the dangers of misinformation, where false allegations often travel faster than factual clarifications.

AI Misattribution And Reputational Impact

Analysts warn that viral content can include deepfakes or misattributed footage, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish reality from fabricated material. This trend underscores the vulnerability of online creators to reputational damage, regardless of the veracity of claims.

As of now, there is no credible evidence confirming the existence of any controversial video involving Rachna, yet the frenzy continues to dominate social media discourse.

ALSO READ: After 19-Minute Viral Video And Umair MMS Row, Why Is Everyone Searching For Santoor Mom Rachna Reel? Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 11:52 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

