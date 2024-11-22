Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal Is Hiring ‘Chief Of What?,’ Taking A Jibe On Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Taking a jab at Goyal's requirements about his job, Mittal declared his search for a "Chief of What?" and added humorous conditions. In the said post, he invited all applicants who could not afford a ₹20 lakh donation into his role.

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal Is Hiring ‘Chief Of What?,’ Taking A Jibe On Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared a hiring opportunity of a controversial job for a “Chief of Staff” role which required candidates to donate ₹20 lakh to Feeding India and work without salary for a year.

Obviously internet was not happy with these ‘unconventional conditions.’ It did not take long for it to become a viral debate on the lines of professionalism and privilege in the workplace.

Shaadi.com founder added ‘Humour’ to the Controversy

Well, as the controversy picked up heat, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal joined the in and took a jibe on his friend and Co-shark (both were investors on Shark Tank India) in a LinkedIn post.

Taking a jab at Goyal’s requirements about his job, Mittal declared his search for a “Chief of What?” on his LinkedIn, and added humorous conditions. In the said post, he invited all applicants who could not afford a ₹20 lakh donation into his role.

“I don’t know exactly what a Chief of Staff does, but I figure it can be your first assignment,” he wrote. Mittal’s job requirements included sending a resume, accepting compensation from Day 1 (negotiable), and carrying the title “ChiefOfWhat?” for six months as a “thick-skin test.”

He ended it with a challenge: “If you’re willing to take the path less taken, be sneered at by the crowd, and figure out if you really are Chief of something while I take credit for all your work, write to ChiefOfWhat@peopleinteractive.in.”

Internet found it Funny

This hilarious post by Mittal drew laughter coupled with sarcasm. A few praised the creativity, like, “Finally, a job for overthinkers like me! Basically, it’s the corporate Hunger Games – but with email.” Others make jokes regarding the title, as one pointed out, “I’d apply, but I fear I’d love the title too much to let it go after six months.”

Still, some people found it unappealing. A few criticized Mittal’s post, calling it “distasteful” and saying that he was trying to be like everyone else.

Amid all this controversy and backlash Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal revealed that he has got 18,000 applications for the role. SHOCKING right? Imagine the hustle in the corporate culture.

ALSO READ: Women In Male Fields: What Is The Viral TikTok Trend All About?

anupam mittal Deepinder Goyal shaadi.com Shark Tank zomato
