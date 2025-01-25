Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi 2025: Significance, Rituals, And Mythological Story Behind The Special Day

Shattila Ekadashi, a sacred day in Sanatan Dharma, is celebrated with great devotion. Observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Magh month, this day has a special connection with Lord Vishnu, the savior of the world. For 2025, Shattila Ekadashi begins on Friday, January 24, but, following the Hindu tradition of Udayatithi, the fast […]

Shattila Ekadashi, a sacred day in Sanatan Dharma, is celebrated with great devotion. Observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Magh month, this day has a special connection with Lord Vishnu, the savior of the world. For 2025, Shattila Ekadashi begins on Friday, January 24, but, following the Hindu tradition of Udayatithi, the fast will be observed on Saturday, January 25, and Sunday, January 26.

Rituals and Traditions of Shattila Ekadashi

Shattila Ekadashi holds profound significance in Hinduism. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu, seeking freedom from suffering, poverty, and misfortune. According to Dr. Umashankar Mishra, the fast starts with a resolution to worship, followed by a sacred bath, and the offering of water to the Sun, mixing sesame seeds in it. Worship is performed with yellow flowers, unbroken rice, and incense, and, if possible, the Vishnu Sahasranama is recited. Devotees believe that observing this fast guarantees a place in Vaikuntha, the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu.

One of the most unique features of Shattila Ekadashi is its connection with sesame, as “Shat” means six and “Tila” means sesame. On this day, sesame is used in six specific ways, which brings immense spiritual benefits. According to the Padma Purana, devotees engage in several activities involving sesame to enhance their devotion.

Six Ways to Use Sesame on Shattila Ekadashi

Massage with sesame oil Bathing with water mixed with sesame seeds Hawan (fire ritual) using sesame seeds Consuming sesame water Donating sesame seeds Consuming and donating products made from sesame seeds (like rewadi, gajak, etc.)

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi (Fasting Rituals)

On Dashami (the 10th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Magh month, it is traditional to make 108 cow dung cakes mixed with sesame seeds. Devotees should eat once on Dashami and focus on Lord Vishnu’s remembrance. The worship includes offerings such as sandalwood, aragja, camphor, naivedya, and fruits like pumpkin and coconut, as prescribed in the Padma Purana. Throughout the night of Ekadashi, chanting bhajans and performing kirtans dedicated to Lord Vishnu is an important part of the observance.

As part of the rituals, one should offer 108 sesame-filled cow dung cakes while chanting “Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay” during the havan. Worshiping a Brahmin and donating items such as a pot, umbrella, shoes, clothes, and a vessel filled with sesame seeds is encouraged.

Prohibited Actions and Foods on Shattila Ekadashi

Fasting devotees must avoid consuming grains, rice, pulses, or engaging in any Rajasic or Tamasic actions. It is also essential to control the senses, refrain from bad habits like anger, greed, or backbiting, and focus entirely on devotion, charity, and good deeds.

The Mythological Story Behind Shattila Ekadashi

According to the mythological story narrated by Lord Vishnu to Devarshi Narada, a poor Brahmin woman, though devoid of material wealth, worshiped Lord Vishnu with great devotion and sincerity. One day, Vishnu himself visited her for alms. Unable to offer anything other than a lump of clay, she gave it with great love. After her death, she found herself in a desolate hut in heaven with a lone mango tree. Upon questioning, Lord Vishnu explained the significance of Shattila Ekadashi, telling her that through her devotion, she had earned the blessings of wealth and happiness.

Lord Vishnu instructed her not to open the door when celestial maidens arrived, except when they revealed the fasting rituals of Shattila Ekadashi. She followed his advice, and after the fast, her hut filled with food and wealth, and she was blessed with eternal happiness in Vaikuntha. This story reinforces the importance of using sesame seeds in all acts of devotion on Shattila Ekadashi.

According to Lord Vishnu, the more ways a person uses sesame seeds during this fast, the longer their stay in Vaikuntha will be.

