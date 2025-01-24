Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Two Hidden Mountains 100 Times Taller Than Mount Everest Discovered Beneath Earth’s Surface

The LLSVPs are found in what scientists refer to as a "slab graveyards," where tectonic plates sink through a process called subduction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Two Hidden Mountains 100 Times Taller Than Mount Everest Discovered Beneath Earth’s Surface


Scientists have discovered two colossal mountains buried deep beneath Earth’s surface, towering over 100 times the height of Mount Everest. These structures were found at the boundary between Earth’s core and mantle beneath Africa and the Pacific Ocean, standing at a staggering height of approximately 1,000 kilometers, dwarfing Everest’s 8.8 kilometers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This makes them at least half a billion years old and perhaps as ancient as the birth of the Earth itself, approximately four billion years ago. This study, which is published in Nature, investigates the large low seismic velocity provinces, or LLSVPs.

The mountains have been discovered based on seismic data from earthquake shockwaves, like sound waves through a bell, ripple through Earth’s interior. Lead researcher Dr. Arwen Deuss of Utrecht University explained, “Seismic waves slow down significantly in these regions, indicating they are hotter and denser than the surrounding mantle.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The LLSVPs are found in what scientists refer to as a “slab graveyards,” where tectonic plates sink through a process called subduction. Surrounding the LLSVPs are remnants of Earth’s crust, dragged down nearly 3,000 kilometers beneath the surface.

One of the most astonishing discoveries was no damping or energy loss while seismic waves moved through LLSVPs. Dr. Co-researcher Sujania Talavera-Soza noted that “we expected the waves to lose strength from the high temperature, but surprisingly they were hearing louder.” This unusual behavior is hinting that the mountains’ structure has a minimum of large mineral grains compared with material surrounding them, indicating their extreme age.

The research also leads to questions over the behavior of the mantle. Traditionally believed to be always in motion, this lack of mixing in these areas suggests that LLSVPs have been unmoved for billions of years.

Some scientists speculate that the LLSVPs are the leftover fragments of Theia-a Mars-sized planet that collided with Earth 4.5 billion years ago, and produced the Moon. Simulations predict that parts of the dense material from Theia may have sunk to the bottom of the Earth’s mantle, forming the LLSVPs.

This discovery challenges long-held views about Earth’s interior and tectonic processes. According to Dr. Deuss, “These structures hold the key to understanding Earth’s ancient history and may even reveal clues about the planet’s formation.”

ALSO READ: Nepal Raises Everest Permit Fees by 35%: What It Means for Climbers

Filed under

Mount Everest Two Hidden Mountains

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s...

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Uttar Pradesh Divas: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Unity And Progress In State’s Inaugural Event

Uttar Pradesh Divas: CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Unity And Progress In State’s Inaugural Event

Shocking Discovery: Romanian Woman Found Dead, Partially Eaten By Her Pet Pugs

Shocking Discovery: Romanian Woman Found Dead, Partially Eaten By Her Pet Pugs

TVK Leader Vijay Presents Silver Coins To Newly Appointed Administrators As A Gesture Of Appreciation

TVK Leader Vijay Presents Silver Coins To Newly Appointed Administrators As A Gesture Of Appreciation

Entertainment

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Thalapathy Vijay’s Last film, ‘Thalapathy 69’, First Look To Be Unveiled On January

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Mumbai Hosts IIFA Press Conference 2025 With A Touch Of Rajasthani Elegance

Here’s Why ‘Sex’ Films Were Snubbed At 2025 Oscars Nominations

Here’s Why ‘Sex’ Films Were Snubbed At 2025 Oscars Nominations

Nayanthara Joins Yash In His Upcoming Film ‘Toxic,’ Akshay Oberoi Confirms

Nayanthara Joins Yash In His Upcoming Film ‘Toxic,’ Akshay Oberoi Confirms

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox