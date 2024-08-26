Monday, August 26, 2024

Surgeons Remove Key Ring, Knife, and Nail Cutters from Bihar Man’s Stomach

The surgery, performed on Sunday, began with the removal of the key ring. As the procedure progressed, the team successfully extracted two keys, a four-inch-long knife, and two nail cutters.

In a remarkable surgical procedure, doctors in Bihar’s East Champaran district successfully extracted several metal objects from the stomach of a 22-year-old man. The patient, who had been experiencing severe stomach pain, was admitted to a private hospital in Motihari a few days ago by his concerned family.

A Troubling Diagnosis

Upon examination, the doctors discovered that the young man had ingested multiple metal items, including a key ring, a small knife, and nail cutters. Dr. Amit Kumar, who led the surgical team, explained that the patient was undergoing psychiatric treatment and had a history of mental health issues. X-ray imaging revealed the presence of these objects in his stomach, prompting the urgent need for surgery.

The Surgical Procedure

Dr. Kumar noted that the patient admitted to recently developing a habit of swallowing metal objects, a troubling behavior linked to his mental health condition.

Recovery and Outlook

Following the surgery, the patient’s condition has been steadily improving. Dr. Kumar reported that the man is now recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon. The patient will continue to receive psychiatric care to address the underlying issues contributing to his unusual behavior.

This unusual case highlights the intersection of physical health and mental well-being, underscoring the importance of comprehensive treatment for individuals with psychiatric conditions.

