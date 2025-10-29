Tamil Nadu Viral Video: RPF Cop’s Quick Response Saves Woman From Tragic Fall While Trying to Board Moving Train

In a viral video, a woman was seen trying to board a moving train from a railway station in Tamil. An RPF cop was seen saving a passenger from slipping into the train tracks.

There are countless cases every now and then that lead to people getting severely injured, all because people try to get on the train at the last minute. This is exactly what happened in Tamil Nadu when a woman tried to get on the train. But a cop’s presence of mind saved her from going in between the platforms. This incident was caught on a CCTV camera, which was later posted on X (formerly Twitter).

What Happened in the Video?

In this post on X, you can see a woman trying to board a train. The brave jumped in to save the woman from slipping between the tracks. The brave cop was Sri Jagadeesan, an RPF Head Constable.

Operation Jeevan Raksha – Commendable Act 🚨 Alertness saves lives! On 27.10.2025, Sri Jagadeesan, RPF Head Constable, Karur/SR, Erode Junction (ED), promptly rescued a lady passenger who slipped while attempting to board Train No. 22650 Erode – Chennai Yercaud Express. His… pic.twitter.com/A8aDyt0NgG — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 28, 2025







The video went viral on the Internet like a wildfire; the video has 33k views, and it ignited a wild debate.

Netizen’s Reaction

A user commented, “But if you have a system to close the doors before the train starts, such things may never happen. Don’t be proud of this. It is a shame.” Another user commented, “Prompt response, congratulations, good service.”

People on the Internet asked for some monetary benefits for the brave cop. A user said, “Give some monetary benefits to his commendable act.”

Also Read: AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue