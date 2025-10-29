LIVE TV
Tamil Nadu Viral Video: RPF Cop's Quick Response Saves Woman From Tragic Fall While Trying to Board Moving Train

Tamil Nadu Viral Video: RPF Cop’s Quick Response Saves Woman From Tragic Fall While Trying to Board Moving Train

A Tamil Nadu woman narrowly escapes a fatal accident shetried to get on a moving train. Thanks to the cop present there, he swiftly jumped to save her to getting in between the tracks.

Viral video of a womanalmost slipped in between the tracks while trying to board a moving train. She was saved by a brave cop's presence of mind. The video ignites debate. (Image Credit: X @GMSRailway)
Viral video of a womanalmost slipped in between the tracks while trying to board a moving train. She was saved by a brave cop's presence of mind. The video ignites debate. (Image Credit: X @GMSRailway)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 29, 2025 18:07:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Viral Video: RPF Cop’s Quick Response Saves Woman From Tragic Fall While Trying to Board Moving Train

In a viral video, a woman was seen trying to board a moving train from a railway station in Tamil. An RPF cop was seen saving a passenger from slipping into the train tracks. 

There are countless cases every now and then that lead to people getting severely injured, all because people try to get on the train at the last minute. This is exactly what happened in Tamil Nadu when a woman tried to get on the train. But a cop’s presence of mind saved her from going in between the platforms. This incident was caught on a CCTV camera, which was later posted on X (formerly Twitter).

What Happened in the Video?

In this post on X, you can see a woman trying to board a train. The brave jumped in to save the woman from slipping between the tracks. The brave cop was Sri Jagadeesan, an RPF Head Constable. 



The video went viral on the Internet like a wildfire; the video has 33k views, and it ignited a wild debate. 

Netizen’s Reaction

A user commented, “But if you have a system to close the doors before the train starts, such things may never happen. Don’t be proud of this. It is a shame.” Another user commented, “Prompt response, congratulations, good service.”

People on the Internet asked for some monetary benefits for the brave cop. A user said, “Give some monetary benefits to his commendable act.”

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 6:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS