LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu india news icc odi rankings 2025 amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy droupadi murmu
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

A virtual job interview turned into a hilariously awkward situation when a techie's AI assistant randomly started reading a random Wikipedia article aloud, leaving her flustered and confused.

An unexpected tech glitch left a job seeker mortified after the AI assistant interrupted a crucial job interview by reading out a Wikipedia article out loud. (Image Credit: Canva)
An unexpected tech glitch left a job seeker mortified after the AI assistant interrupted a crucial job interview by reading out a Wikipedia article out loud. (Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 29, 2025 14:51:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

A job seeker was left embarrassed and flustered after the AI assistant unexpectedly activated and started reading a random Wikipedia article during the virtual interview.

What Happened During the Virtual Job Interview?

My Google Assistant just ruined a job interview for me. I’m dying of embarrassment.
byu/ticketsstardom_4l inwomenintech



A virtual interview that could have been a big break for the job seeker turned into an embarrassing and awkward moment of chaos. During the interview, the Google Assistant unexpectedly activated mid-conversation. The techie shared her experience on Reddit, explaining how the AI assistant randomly started reading a Wikipedia article loudly during the online interview, which threw her off track completely.

She added that her body was literally shaking from the anxiety of embarrassment. She had a Zoom meeting for a job that she really wanted. She was trying her best to appear professional and utterly confident, but out of nowhere, the Google Assistant picked up a sentence and started reading an article from Wikipedia out loud. As a result, her “brain just shut down.” She also added, “I tried to talk over it, then I fumbled while trying to unlock my phone to shut it up.”

For the rest of her interview, she was just stuttering, as this experience left her stunned and shocked.

She concluded her post by asking a question to netizens, “Please tell me I’m not the only one who gets betrayed by technology like this.”

How Did People React to This Incident?

One of the users commented, “OMG, similar story. I am a recruiter and had a candidate’s cat show up right on camera and start licking his privates. I couldn’t stop laughing, she was so embarrassed and mortified, but I thought it was funny. He then showed up to the call with our CEO too. She got the job.” Another added, “Hahaha, I had that too with someone on a call! He goes, ‘I’m sorry, my kitten got in and is climbing up my body!’ I said, ‘SHOW ME THIS KITTEN.’ Signed up for that conference an hour later and didn’t regret it.”

Also Read: ‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI interruptionAI interview failawkward Zoom interviewfunny AI momentGoogle Assistant glitchjob interview gone wrongtech failtechnology failvirtual job interviewWikipedia AI mishap

RELATED News

Why Did Yuvraj Singh Ask His Parents To Divorce At The Age Of 15? Cricketer Once Revealed, ‘I Gave Them The Idea…’

Madhya Pradesh Viral Video: Drunk Man Feeds ‘Desi’ Alcohol To A Tiger, But Is It Real Or AI? Here’s The Truth

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Issues 2,100 Visas To Sikh Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Dev’s Birth Anniversary

‘Allah Hu Akbar’: Alleged Bangladeshi Man Storms Bengaluru Temple, Kicks Idols, Shouts Religious Slogans | VIDEO

Are You Seeing Profits Ahead In Lenskart IPO? Rs 7,200 Crore IPO Set To Hit Dalal Street, Here’s What Investors Should Know

Ever Wonder Why Cyclones Always Head for Land? Here’s the Real Reason

Don Lee Joins Prabhas In ‘Spirit’: Sandeep Vanga Sets Up The Biggest Antagonist Face-Off In Indian Cinema

Navi Mumbai Shocker: Spy Camera Filming Women Found In Panvel Farmhouse Washroom

India Sets Sail For Savings: Plans Its Own Oil Tanker Fleet To Cut USD 8 Billion In Freight Costs

Lokah Chapter 1 Falls Short Of Mohanlal’s Empuraan In THIS Major Box Office Benchmark

Is Zohran Mamdani Losing the NYC Mayoral Race? Here’s What The New Polls Say

AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue
AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue
AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue
AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

QUICK LINKS