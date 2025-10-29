AI Gone Rogue! Virtual Assistant Crashes Job Interview With A Wikipedia Monologue

A job seeker was left embarrassed and flustered after the AI assistant unexpectedly activated and started reading a random Wikipedia article during the virtual interview.

What Happened During the Virtual Job Interview?







A virtual interview that could have been a big break for the job seeker turned into an embarrassing and awkward moment of chaos. During the interview, the Google Assistant unexpectedly activated mid-conversation. The techie shared her experience on Reddit, explaining how the AI assistant randomly started reading a Wikipedia article loudly during the online interview, which threw her off track completely.

She added that her body was literally shaking from the anxiety of embarrassment. She had a Zoom meeting for a job that she really wanted. She was trying her best to appear professional and utterly confident, but out of nowhere, the Google Assistant picked up a sentence and started reading an article from Wikipedia out loud. As a result, her “brain just shut down.” She also added, “I tried to talk over it, then I fumbled while trying to unlock my phone to shut it up.”

For the rest of her interview, she was just stuttering, as this experience left her stunned and shocked.

She concluded her post by asking a question to netizens, “Please tell me I’m not the only one who gets betrayed by technology like this.”

How Did People React to This Incident?

One of the users commented, “OMG, similar story. I am a recruiter and had a candidate’s cat show up right on camera and start licking his privates. I couldn’t stop laughing, she was so embarrassed and mortified, but I thought it was funny. He then showed up to the call with our CEO too. She got the job.” Another added, “Hahaha, I had that too with someone on a call! He goes, ‘I’m sorry, my kitten got in and is climbing up my body!’ I said, ‘SHOW ME THIS KITTEN.’ Signed up for that conference an hour later and didn’t regret it.”

Also Read: ‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet