LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

A Gurgaon-based CEO went viral for approving his employee's breakup leave. The honest leave application impressed the CEO, and he loved how GenZ are open and upfront about their emotions and mental health.

Heartbreak leave approved by Co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating. He addded, "Gen Z doesn't do filters." Check out the honest leave application by the employee and netizen's reaction. (Image Credit: Canva)
Heartbreak leave approved by Co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating. He addded, "Gen Z doesn't do filters." Check out the honest leave application by the employee and netizen's reaction. (Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Last updated: October 29, 2025 13:15:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

GenZ employees’ “most honest leave application” to the CEO and Co-founder of Knot Dating. This entrepreneur loves how “Gen Z doesn’t do filters”. 

Co-founder and CEO of Knot dating, Jasveer Singh, recently shared a leave application that he received on X ( formerly Twitter), adding how younger employees are open and upfront about their emotions and well-being. 

Revisiting the incident, the founder said that he recently received an email from an employee requesting leave for a few days. Instead of making a fake excuse or lying, the employee bluntly asked for leave, stating the actual reason behind it.



Employee’s Breakup Leave Goes Viral for Its Brutal Honesty

In the post, it is stated that the employee is going through a breakup and is unable to focus on the work. Singh loved the upfront nature of the employee and ended up approving the leaves. The post says, “I recently had a breakup and haven’t been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I’m working from home today, so I’d like to take a leave from the 28th to the 8th.”

Netizens Applaud the Honesty, Add a Dose of Humour

One of the users commented, “This is perfectly okay. Better yet, don’t explain what it’s for at all.” Another mockingly added, “Please grant him leave. Uske mohalle me aishwarya nhi ati hogi”.

One user asked, “Hope you approved it”, to which Jasveer replied, “Leave approved, didn’t even think twice”.  

Also Read: India First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train Video Goes Viral: Check Route, Dates, Facilities & More

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 1:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Breakup leave IndiaBreakup leave viral postCEO approves breakup leaveEmployee mental health IndiaGen Z honesty at workGen Z workplace trendsGurgaon CEO Jasveer SinghGurgaon entrepreneur viral storyHonest leave applicationJasveer Singh Knot DatingKnot Dating CEO viral postMost honest leave requestViral business news IndiaWorkplace mental wellness trends

RELATED News

KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

India First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train Video Goes Viral: Check Route, Dates, Facilities & More

The Fire That Never Dies: This Indian Town Has Been Burning For 109 Years And Still Won’t Cool Down

Cyclone Montha: Internet Flooded With Spine-Chilling Videos, Watch Here

Disturbing Viral Video: Doctor Extracts Live Cockroach From Little Boy’s Ear In Cambodia, The Visuals Will Leave You Stunned

LATEST NEWS

What Will Happen If India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Gets Abandoned Due To Rain?

J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Grandnephew’s Suicide Note Claims He Was Haunted By Spirits, Told To Kill His Family Or Himself

Lucknow Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Help Of Her Lover, Made Him Press Trigger, Here’s What We Know

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Thane Youth Catches Traffic Cops Riding Helmetless Scooty With Broken Number Plate, Watch

Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill

Gallery Dotwalk Showcases the Artistic Journey of A. A. Raiba

Nepal Helicopter Crash: Chopper Crash-Lands In Mount Everest Region, Pilot Escapes Death, Watch Video

‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet
‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet
‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet
‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

QUICK LINKS