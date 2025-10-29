‘Heartbreak Approved!’ Gurgaon CEO Applauds Employee’s Breakup Leave As The Most Honest Request Yet

GenZ employees’ “most honest leave application” to the CEO and Co-founder of Knot Dating. This entrepreneur loves how “Gen Z doesn’t do filters”.

Co-founder and CEO of Knot dating, Jasveer Singh, recently shared a leave application that he received on X ( formerly Twitter), adding how younger employees are open and upfront about their emotions and well-being.

Revisiting the incident, the founder said that he recently received an email from an employee requesting leave for a few days. Instead of making a fake excuse or lying, the employee bluntly asked for leave, stating the actual reason behind it.

Got the most honest leave application yesterday. Gen Z doesn’t do filters! pic.twitter.com/H0J27L5EsE — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) October 28, 2025







Employee’s Breakup Leave Goes Viral for Its Brutal Honesty

In the post, it is stated that the employee is going through a breakup and is unable to focus on the work. Singh loved the upfront nature of the employee and ended up approving the leaves. The post says, “I recently had a breakup and haven’t been able to focus on work. I need a short break. I’m working from home today, so I’d like to take a leave from the 28th to the 8th.”

Netizens Applaud the Honesty, Add a Dose of Humour

One of the users commented, “This is perfectly okay. Better yet, don’t explain what it’s for at all.” Another mockingly added, “Please grant him leave. Uske mohalle me aishwarya nhi ati hogi”.

One user asked, “Hope you approved it”, to which Jasveer replied, “Leave approved, didn’t even think twice”.

Also Read: India First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train Video Goes Viral: Check Route, Dates, Facilities & More