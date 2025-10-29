LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > India First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train Video Goes Viral: Check Route, Dates, Facilities & More

India has launched its first-ever Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train. It will offer devotees a luxurious 9-days spiritual journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya. The train promises a 5-star service on wheels. Check out the other details.

The India's Ram Yatra Ram Katha train that takes devotees across all the sacred places that Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman is believed to have taken during their 14-year exile. Check out the details. (Image Credit: Instagram @journeyswithak)
Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 29, 2025 09:33:36 IST

A video is going viral on the internet showing a glimpse of India’s Grand Ram Yatra Train Journey. The train is offering a 5-star experience on the wheels. The train is expected to retrace the route that Lord Rama is believed to have taken during his 14-year exile. The sacred journey began on 24 October from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi. Throughout the entire span, the train will cover 8,000 km across India, concluding on November 5. 

The train will cover several Indian states from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Sri Lanka. Many ancient sites will be explored that are associated with the Ramayana. 

What’s In The Video

A video was recently shared on Instagram and has gone viral in no time. The video focuses on the lavish services that are provided by the train, from food to clean seats, and passengers are welcomed with a dhol, highlighting the extravagant experience of this journey. 

The video opens up with a man saying, “Ye hai Bharat ki pehli aisi train jo ki Sakshi hone wali, duniya ki mahan tara ki, Ram Yatra ki (This is India’s first train to witness the world’s most prestigious pilgrimage, the Ram Yatra).



In the video it is revealed that the passengers will spend 9 days on the train, as it traces its route from Chitrakutdham to Rameshwaram and then an air journey to Columbo and then finally to Ayodhya. Amid the journey, a renowned spiritual leader, Murari Baba will narrate the sacred tales of each holy place  that is associated with Lord Rama. 

Route of the Ram Yatra Journey

The journey covers the Ram Van Gaman Path, the legendary route Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Laxmana took during their exile. Many holy places in various cities will be explored like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu before proceeding to Sri Lanka.

Travel Dates Of the Ram Yatra Journey

The train has departed from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on October 24 at 7:00 pm. The train will depart from Rameshwaram on October 31 at 5:00 pm and will reach back to Ayodhya on November  at 9:00 pm. This train offers a once-in-a-lifetime train journey to the devotees. 

Also Read: Delhi Cloud Seeding: How Much Did the Artificial Rain Experiment Cost And Why Did It Fail?

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 9:33 AM IST
