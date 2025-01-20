Unplug And Recharge At Shoonya Festival 2025 In Rishikesh

Welcome to the Shoonya Festival—a celebration of nothingness set against the breathtaking backdrop of Rishikesh. From February 14 to 16, 2025. The Shoonya Festival 2025 in Rishikesh offers a peaceful weekend retreat focused on mindfulness, yoga, and meditation.

What if you could press pause on life, leave behind the endless to-do lists, and take a weekend to reconnect with yourself? The Shoonya Festival, happening from February 14 to 16, 2025, offers the perfect opportunity to do just that. Set in the tranquil surroundings of Rishikesh, this unique festival invites you to explore the art of doing nothing and embrace mindfulness, simplicity, and self-discovery.

Shoonya Festival: A Celebration of Simplicity and Mindfulness

Shoonya Festival, now in its 9th edition, is not your typical hustle-and-bustle event. Unlike most festivals filled with packed schedules and flashy experiences, Shoonya offers a refreshing escape that focuses on inner peace and meaningful connections. Nestled by the sacred Ganges River and framed by the majestic Himalayas, Rishikesh provides the ideal setting for this transformative weekend.

The festival offers a curated experience that allows you to unwind and recharge. Participate in rejuvenating yoga sessions, sound healing therapies that quiet the mind, and guided meditations that bring you back to the present moment. Each activity is designed to foster mindfulness and help you rediscover clarity amidst the chaos of everyday life.

Evenings Filled with Magic and Meaningful Connections

As the sun sets, the festival comes alive with intimate storytelling sessions, live music under the stars, and fireside chats that deepen connections among attendees. “Shoonya is more than just a festival. It’s a space where you can pause, reflect, and discover your authentic self,” says Anuj Agarwal, one of the curators. Here, CEOs, entrepreneurs, artists, and individuals from all walks of life come together, leaving behind titles and egos to simply be human.Shoonya Festival takes its dedication to sustainability seriously. From zero-waste practices to eco-friendly accommodations, this festival promotes a conscious lifestyle that extends beyond its boundaries. In addition to yoga and mindfulness practices, workshops on sustainable living encourage attendees to make mindful choices in their daily lives.

The impact of Shoonya goes beyond the festival grounds. Many alumni describe the experience as life-changing, with lessons of mindfulness and simplicity spilling over into their everyday routines. The festival creates a ripple effect, fostering positive change in both personal and professional spheres.As Shoonya prepares for its ninth edition, it invites you to step off the treadmill of life and into a space of stillness, mindfulness, and clarity. Whether you’re an overworked professional, a busy parent, or simply someone yearning for peace, Shoonya offers a transformative reset for all.

Affordable Ticket Options for Everyone

Shoonya makes it easy for everyone to be part of this life-changing experience. Tickets are available at affordable prices, with options ranging from basic passes to all-inclusive packages.

Festival passes start at ₹6999 per person, including meals and access to all festival activities.

For a more immersive experience, double-sharing accommodations are available with a festival pass at ₹16999.

If you prefer a more budget-friendly option, triple-sharing accommodation brings the cost of the three-day festival pass down to ₹12999.

Join Shoonya Festival 2025 for a Weekend of Mindfulness and Transformation

The Shoonya Festival in Rishikesh is your chance to slow down, recharge, and embrace the power of mindfulness. Come experience the serenity of Rishikesh and take the first step toward a calmer, more mindful life.

