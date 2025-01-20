Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Man Buys Dior ‘Chappals’ Worth ₹86,000 For His Mother, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

The Dior Dway Slide, featured in the video, is listed at $775 (approximately ₹86,000) on Dior’s official website. Available in two color options, this designer footwear epitomizes exclusivity and indulgence.

VIRAL VIDEO: Man Buys Dior ‘Chappals’ Worth ₹86,000 For His Mother, Internet Can’t Keep Calm

Christian Dior has long been associated with sophistication, high fashion, and opulence. From apparel and footwear to accessories, fragrances, and cosmetics, every offering from this iconic brand exudes glamour. Recently, a heartwarming yet controversial story involving Dior footwear sparked widespread discussion online.

Viral Video of Dior Chappals Worth ₹86,000

Content creator Yadupriyam Mehta shared a viral Instagram video showcasing his purchase of Dior chappals worth ₹86,000 for his mother. The video captured the entire shopping experience, from entering the Dior store to the grand unboxing of the luxury slides. Mehta captioned the post, “₹86,000 ki Dior Chappal. Will you buy it or not?”

The gesture divided social media users. While many applauded his sentiment, others questioned the practicality of spending such a large amount on footwear.

One user commented, “Mammi ko sirf apna pyaar aur respect de. Aur kuch nahi hai duniya me iske siwa (All your mom needs is love and respect. Nothing else matters).”
Another joked, “₹250 ka yehan se le lete (Could’ve bought it for ₹250 here).”

Others praised his act of love, saying, “She is a lucky mother,” and “It’s beautiful.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yadupriyam Mehta (@ypmvlogs)

The Dior Dway Slide: A Statement of Luxury

The Dior Dway Slide, featured in the video, is listed at $775 (approximately ₹86,000) on Dior’s official website. Available in two color options, this designer footwear epitomizes exclusivity and indulgence, making it a coveted item among luxury enthusiasts.

The video has left viewers contemplating the best way to express love for one’s parents. While some advocate for meaningful gestures like this luxurious gift, others lean towards simpler, more personal expressions of care.

Regardless of the debate, one thing is certain—Yadupriyam’s thoughtful gesture has made his mother stand out in style.

ALSO READ: What Is The Salary Of Mukesh Ambani’s Security Guards? Annual Package Will Leave You Stunned

Filed under

Latest viral video Trending news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

What Are Assassins Files Trump Is Vowing To Release And What Would They Likely Reveal? Everything Decoded

What Are Assassins Files Trump Is Vowing To Release And What Would They Likely Reveal?...

Channel Nine Broadcaster Apologizes For Comments Leading To Djokovic Boycott

Channel Nine Broadcaster Apologizes For Comments Leading To Djokovic Boycott

Wipro Exceeds Q3 Expectations: Positive Broker Reactions Signal Higher Stock Opening

Wipro Exceeds Q3 Expectations: Positive Broker Reactions Signal Higher Stock Opening

Mumbai Court Witnesses Lawyers’ Tussle To Defend Saif Ali Khan’s Alleged Attacker

Mumbai Court Witnesses Lawyers’ Tussle To Defend Saif Ali Khan’s Alleged Attacker

Divorce On Cards? Barack Obama Steps Out For Dinner Sans Michelle Obama Further Sparking Separation Rumours

Divorce On Cards? Barack Obama Steps Out For Dinner Sans Michelle Obama Further Sparking Separation...

Entertainment

Who Is Romaisa Khan? Pakistani Actress Calls Out Karan Veer Mehra In The Most Unusual Manner Post His Bigg Boss 18 Win

Who Is Romaisa Khan? Pakistani Actress Calls Out Karan Veer Mehra In The Most Unusual

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The Actor

Suspect Arrested in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case; Says He Didn’t Know He Stabbed The

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and Transformation

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox