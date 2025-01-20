The Dior Dway Slide, featured in the video, is listed at $775 (approximately ₹86,000) on Dior’s official website. Available in two color options, this designer footwear epitomizes exclusivity and indulgence.

Christian Dior has long been associated with sophistication, high fashion, and opulence. From apparel and footwear to accessories, fragrances, and cosmetics, every offering from this iconic brand exudes glamour. Recently, a heartwarming yet controversial story involving Dior footwear sparked widespread discussion online.

Viral Video of Dior Chappals Worth ₹86,000

Content creator Yadupriyam Mehta shared a viral Instagram video showcasing his purchase of Dior chappals worth ₹86,000 for his mother. The video captured the entire shopping experience, from entering the Dior store to the grand unboxing of the luxury slides. Mehta captioned the post, “₹86,000 ki Dior Chappal. Will you buy it or not?”

The gesture divided social media users. While many applauded his sentiment, others questioned the practicality of spending such a large amount on footwear.

One user commented, “Mammi ko sirf apna pyaar aur respect de. Aur kuch nahi hai duniya me iske siwa (All your mom needs is love and respect. Nothing else matters).”

Another joked, “₹250 ka yehan se le lete (Could’ve bought it for ₹250 here).”

Others praised his act of love, saying, “She is a lucky mother,” and “It’s beautiful.”

The Dior Dway Slide: A Statement of Luxury

The Dior Dway Slide, featured in the video, is listed at $775 (approximately ₹86,000) on Dior’s official website. Available in two color options, this designer footwear epitomizes exclusivity and indulgence, making it a coveted item among luxury enthusiasts.

The video has left viewers contemplating the best way to express love for one’s parents. While some advocate for meaningful gestures like this luxurious gift, others lean towards simpler, more personal expressions of care.

Regardless of the debate, one thing is certain—Yadupriyam’s thoughtful gesture has made his mother stand out in style.