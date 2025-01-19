Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Viral Video: US Content Creator Kristen Fischer Shares Her Kids’ Wholesome ‘Indian Diet’

In a recent Instagram reel titled "Everything I Fed My Kids Today Living in India," Kristen gave viewers a glimpse of the wholesome meals she prepares for her children.

Kristen Fischer, an American content creator and mother, has become an internet sensation after sharing her family’s journey of embracing Indian cuisine. Having moved to New Delhi three years ago, Kristen has fully immersed herself in the culinary traditions of India, winning the admiration of netizens worldwide.

In a recent Instagram reel titled “Everything I Fed My Kids Today Living in India,” Kristen gave viewers a glimpse of the wholesome meals she prepares for her children. From comforting breakfast parathas to flavorful rajma chawal for lunch, Kristen showcased the diversity and health benefits of Indian food.

For breakfast, Kristen served plain parathas with dahi (yogurt), a combination her children thoroughly enjoyed. “It’s the breakfast my children love,” she shared, adding that the day’s hydration included refreshing coconut water. Lunch was a comforting and nutritious plate of Rajma chawal (kidney beans with rice), which Kristen proudly noted her kids devoured.

WATCH: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristen Fischer (@kristenfischer3)

Snacks included roasted makhanas (fox nuts), a popular and healthy Indian treat, while dinner featured the iconic Mumbai street food, Pav Bhaji. Kristen explained that her kids especially loved the pav (bread rolls), calling the dish “a hit for dinner tonight.”

In her Instagram caption, Kristen wrote, “My kids have grown accustomed to the Indian diet. Now it is all they eat and recognize. I love the variety, flavors, and health benefits of Indian foods. I love knowing my kids are eating vegetarian dishes that are good for them. What do you feed your little ones? What should I make for them next?”

Internet Applauds Kristen’s Thoughtful Parenting

The video has garnered widespread praise, with many lauding Kristen for her dedication to providing wholesome, homemade meals. One commenter wrote, “Impressive, Mrs. Fischer. Compared to processed food boxes, this is outstanding.” Another added, “You are giving them wholesome meals, especially the makhana.”

Many others praised Kristen’s parenting, calling her “a great mother” and applauding her effort to “perfect” Indian delicacies. A user commented, “Kudos to you for trying to be as close as possible to perfection while preparing Indian dishes.”

