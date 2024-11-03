Waqf Board Claims Ownership Of 53 Historic Monuments In State

The Waqf Board’s recent claims about historic properties have sparked significant controversy in Karnataka. Following heated discussions about listing farmers’ land as Waqf property, reports now indicate that the Board is asserting ownership over 53 historic monuments, including well-known sites like the Gol Gumbaz, Ibrahim Roja, and the forts of Bidar and Kalaburagi.

According to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request, the Waqf Board had declared 43 protected monuments in Vijayapur as Waqf properties in 2005. Vijayapur, once the capital of the Adil Shahi dynasty, is rich in architectural history. The classification was made by Mohammad Mohsin, the then deputy commissioner and District Waqf Board Chairman. He stated, “I don’t remember the exact number of monuments declared as Waqf property, but I followed the directives according to the government gazette notification.”

Many of these sites were recognized as national heritage by the British government back on November 12, 1914, highlighting their cultural importance. Critics argue that the Waqf Board’s claims were made without consulting the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which oversees the preservation of these monuments. This unilateral move raises questions about who truly owns and is responsible for these historic sites, potentially leading to administrative complications and disputes over land and heritage rights.

As tensions rise, the state government and the ASI are expected to address the Waqf Board’s claims. The situation highlights the ongoing complexities surrounding land ownership and cultural preservation in Karnataka.

