Watch: Bengaluru Hotel Revives Ancient Charm with Modern Twist in Fan Design; Video Goes Viral

A hotel in Bengaluru has captivated social media with its innovative blend of ancient and modern design elements. The buzz began with a viral video showcasing the hotel’s unique approach to ventilation, featuring traditional-style fans with a contemporary twist. These motorized fans, reminiscent of an ancient era, have sparked widespread admiration and curiosity.

The viral footage reveals a restaurant with a charming traditional interior, adorned with several distinctive fans. These rectangular fans are far from ordinary, decorated with ornamental off-white fabric and intricate motifs, complemented by elegant golden tassels. Unlike conventional ceiling fans, these rectangular beauties sway gently from the ceiling, powered by electricity.

Historically, such fans were manually operated, relying on the efforts of attendants to keep them moving and provide airflow. The hotel’s modern adaptation of these fans seamlessly blends the old-world charm with today’s technology.

A user on X shared the clip, captioning it, “Latest type of Fans In a Hotel at Bangalore.. Life is a Circle..” Since its posting, this quirky and innovative approach has sparked a lively debate on social media, drawing a mix of admiration and curiosity.

*Latest type of Fans*

*In a Hotel at Bangalore.. Life is a Circle..*👍 pic.twitter.com/VKLW9XukkY — Surendra Tapuriah 🇮🇳 (@Bobbycal) July 9, 2024

One user posted a photograph from ancient times, writing, “Reminds me of the pankhawalas during the British era,” while another commented, “Isn’t it a big distraction? Moreover I am sure , it doesn’t throw air as much as a normal ceiling fan does.” Another viewer remarked, “This is at least 70 years old technology. Of course motors weren’t there back then,” highlighting the historical aspect of the design. Another one wrote, ““At least it won’t harm the person sleeping below it in case of falling off. They are designed keeping safety in mind. Good thinking.”

While some users appreciated the aesthetic and safety aspects, with comments like, “Fulfilling aesthetic values, I don’t know whether it fulfills real utility.” others questioned the practicality. One user bluntly stated, “Useless product in today’s time.. No air circulation plus so many of them required in one room. Also the temperature outside is such that even water coolers fail at times so these are just for show purpose and nothing else. No use.”

The unique idea also elicited some unsettling reactions. “No less than a horror movie scene,” one user remarked, while another added,“No.. It’s weird to have something moving like this above our heads.. It appears scary at times.” Another comment echoed this sentiment, “They would look scary when you switch off the lights.”

Despite the mixed reviews, the video has amassed over 770,000 views.

